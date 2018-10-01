She saved the most goth for last. The final Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint drop is "Uninvited," a rich, smooth black. Rihanna surprise dropped three Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint liquid lippies last week in a variety of nude shades designed to work with all skin tones. The neutrals trio joined the original, Old Hollywood Red hue. The brand new matte black hue features a hyper limited edition black cap and glow-in-the-dark packaging. It's the ultimate goth lip hue — and beyond. It also arrives just in time for Halloween. It's currently on sale at the Sephora and Fenty Beauty sites.

The coolest thing about the watery formula is that it allows the user to build color. Apply one coat and blot carefully for a charcoal lip. Line your lips with the unique and curvy wand and/or lip liner, fill in with two coats, let it set, and BAM! Your lips will look super sexy — like black velvet.

The brand confirmed in several Instagram posts that the showstopping, jet black shade is the last for #STUNNAWEEK. She could drop more shades in the future because why not? But for now, that's a wrap for the surprise drop week.

That's a good and a bad thing. While it's fun to wait and see what Rihanna has planned for everyone's lips and skin tones, the Stunna drops also did a number on customer wallets.

The lippies, with their sturdy, stiletto-like packaging, are $24 a piece. However, the one stroke, long-wear formula means you won't blow through your shade on the quick. One tube can last and last.

It looks like a weapon and a heel. But it's also a luxe lipstick and a tool of the matte lip trade. The black caps are majorly chic.

The shade manages to be both sexy and soft, which is not easy to do. Here is the version with the rose gold cap.

Check out the swatches for visual proof that this hue will look good on any and all skin tones.

Rihanna provides all the inspo you could ever want or need. Don't you want to replicate her bangin 'n' boss lip look?

The Fenty Beauty mantra is "Beauty for all" and Uninvited is further proof of this fact.

The Uninvited Stunna Lip Paint is straight up stunning.

The shade and the texture are next level. Uninvited is bold. It's statement-making. It's head-turning. But it's also incredibly wearable. Seeing it on a variety of different women and in swatch form is all the evidence you need of this hue's universal wearability.

If deep, defined, and black-slicked lips are something you've always thought you "couldn't pull off" — well, think again.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint In Uninvited $24 It's a smooth black for a smooth operator. If you have yet to try to the black lipstick trend, this is the shade with which to experiment. The Stunna Lip Paints behave so you don't have to. Buy Now

The Stunna Army is strong AF. The neutrals are bookended by the bold red and black shades.

Unveil is the creamy, dreamy chocolate brown shade.

Uncuffed is the rosiest mauve in all of the lip land.

Unbutton is the peachy x pinky x peek-a-boo nude.

Uncensored is the Stunna shade that started it all. It's a vivacious, va-va-voom red.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

I nabbed a tube of Uncuffed the day it dropped. I couldn't resist. The pink shade is too pretty and too "me " to pass up. The formula is decidedly and noticeably thinner than most liquid mattes I've used — like Kylie Lip Kits or Too Faced Melted Mattes. Therefore, you have to be really ginger and careful when applying it. A lip liner is super helpful and keeps the color from bleeding. I also use the wand to trace my lips and to add supreme definition, fill in the surface, and let it set. It's light, non-drying, and doesn't move until I reach for a makeup wipe.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

I love how it doesn't wear away in the center of my lips, which is an issue I usually have with liquid mattes. I adore the overall precise presentation and how it makes my Cupid’s bow look sharp. I have a small scar on my upper lip from when I faceplanted a few years ago and it can be challenging to achieve precision. Stunna certainly offers the precise look I usually crave.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

There is definitely a Stunna shade for you.

The Stunnas are only shoppable online ATM. Get 'em because they are that good.