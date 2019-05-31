Taylor Swift wore n:philanthropy's Harlow BFF tie-dye T-shirt out and about in the days before she dropped her colorful video for "Me!" Now, the slightly deconstructed tee has since become a fashion hit, having sold out three times since the singer initially wore it. The good news is that Taylor Swift's pastel tie-dye tee is finally being restocked. The shirt, which is offered in sizes XS through XL, is now available for pre-sale on the brand's site. In the press materials received by Bustle, the small, contemporary basics brand confirmed that it has already sold 1,500 units of this pink, blue, and yellow top. It appears that Swift has just sparked one of summer 2019's fashion trends and it's so easy to copy.

The Harlow BFF tee costs $128 and is slated to start shipping on June 12. Therefore, you won't have too wait long to wear it on summer outings. This loose-fitting top has such a fun, '60s feels. It also boasts additional, effortlessly vintage details, such as a sliced collar. The rip gives it an edgy and lived-in vibe, as though you unearthed it at your favorite thrift shop.

Overall, it's a versatile piece that you will want to live in all summer long. While Swift wore her Harlow BFF shirt with bright jean shorts and topped with a denim jacket, you can wear yours as a cover-up at the beach.

Harlow BFF Tie-Dye Tee $128 n:philanthropy Buy At n:philanthropy

If you are not already familiar with n:philanthropy, the brand's name announces its mission. Its motto is "fashion that gives a damn." To live up to that philosophy, n:philanthropy donates 10% of its net proceeds to Children's Hospital LA, the ASPCA, SPCALA, and other local animal charities. Therefore, if you manage to get your hands on one of the coveted Harlow BFF tees, you will not only be dressing like Taylor Swift. You will also be supporting charitable causes, too.

As for Swift, tie-dye shirts seem to be her thing as she enters the promotion cycle and fashion era for TS7. The singer has been rocking the print on the regular. She was recently photographed wearing a tie-dye Free People top while out and about in Europe with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. That shirt is currently available for purchase.

Below are some additional Swift-approved tie-dye tops — in case the pastel tee sells out again.

1. Free People Rainbow Wash Tee

Rainbow Wash Tee $68 Free People Buy At Free People

This slouchy and swingy tee is a collaboration between the Daydreamer brand and Free People. It comes in sizes XS through L and boasts a trendy unfinished hem.

2. Taylor Swift Blue Tie-Dye Tee

Taylor Swift Blue Tie-Dye Tee $40 Taylor Swift Buy At Taylor Swift

You can grab this piece of Swift merch if you want to incorporate more tie-dye into your summer wardrobe. The baby blue tee features an image of the singer twirling around on the front. It may be an older piece with limited sizes left but it's still adorable.

3. Taylor Swift Pink Tie-Dye Tee

Taylor Swift Pink Tie-Dye Tee $50 Taylor Swift Buy At Taylor Swift

You can proudly show off your Swift fandom with this long sleeve top with a heart and floral design. It's currently available in sizes S to 2X.

Ultimately, 2019 could be the year that Swift drops her seventh album and the year that she made pastel tie-dye happen.