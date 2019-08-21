Taylor Swift's next studio album, Lover, has yet to launch, and it's caused a huge hype already. The album, which drops on 23 August, has sold a million copies before it's release, according to Variety, and Swift has also been working with one of Britain's biggest designers on some merch to accompany the album. The collection is set to turn our perception of artist merchandise on its head, with fashion-forward designs, cool prints, and bold colour palettes. Here's everything you need to know, including where to buy Taylor Swift's Stella McCartney collection in the UK.

Let's start by discussing what we can expect from the collection. Vogue reports that the capsule collection comprises "myriad tropes and symbols layered within Lover," and takes inspiration from "graffiti, vintage band tees, old-school Taylor Swift lyrics and the popstar’s cat, Benjamin Button."

There are apparently organic cotton sweatshirts and T-shirts, along with an eco-friendly bag, a sustainable viscose jacket, and two other limited edition pieces. The latter will cost an eye watering £1,335 and £525 respectively. Ouch.

Now for the bad news. It doesn't sound as though the majority of the collection will actually be available to buy in the UK, however if you fancy saving up for the two limited edition pieces, you will be in with a chance of getting your hands on those over here.

These will be available to order on stellamccartney.com from 22 August (in the evening), as well as being stocked in standalone Stella London stores.

However, Vogue reports that the core merchandise will drop in the “Lover Experience” Taylor Swift pop-up shop sponsored by Capital One in New York from 23 August to 25 August.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the thought of this collection gets you bowled over with excitement, Swift offered fans a sneak peak at what to expect over on Instagram last night. Alongside a picture of her and McCartney mulling over designs, the singer wrote:

"#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon 💘 It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover. Can’t wait to show you what we've been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop at the @YouTube Live event this Thursday at 5p ET! Sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com."

McCartney sounds just as excited as Swift, sharing with Vogue that the idea for the collection came after Swift included McCartney in some of her upcoming lyrics on the Lover album.

“I couldn’t believe that my name is in a Taylor Swift song (what?!),” she told the publication.

“After Taylor played me the entire album it gave me such incredible inspiration for the collaboration and it really revolved around the music… What I love is how we really complement each other in what we generate creatively together.”

She also explained that it was important to her to ensure the pieces all continued the brand's mission to promote sustainable, environmentally-friendly fashion.

“We are always looking at sustainability and not killing animals. It means we have such a serious undertone in… how we conduct ourselves as a brand. I have to counter that with having a lightness of heart, a sense of humour and not make people feel terrible.”

Start saving, people!