You might have your Tevas on reserve for road trips that require a lot of leg work or long weekends at festivals, but the sandal is getting a makeover this summer. The limited-edition Teva x Anna Sui collection completely reinvents Teva sandals (offered in sizes 5 to 11,) giving them a fun summer print that uses everything from colorful birds to unexpected snakes to tropical palms.

The shoes first made their appearance at the Anna Sui SS19 New York Fashion Week show, back in Sept. 2018. The shoes were strapped to the feet of top models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, accenting their floral-bombed outfits and clashing-print silk pieces.

The inspiration behind Sui's SS19 collection was the joy of shopping "Shopping used to be exciting; it was an adventure, you could search out incredible things that you’d never seen before and discover them,” Sui told Vogue. “That’s all we need: Shopping as fun.”

Now that same idea was channeled into a collaboration with Teva, and the vibrant flora and fauna printed on the sandals are a perfect accent to the designer's playful style.

"Sporting the fashion designer’s innately whimsical aesthetic, the collection conjures a tropical paradise via a sun-drenched dreamscape. Combining French Riviera romance and classic Polynesian prints in one vacation-ready range," the press release shares.

Teva

The collaboration re-invents two of Teva's travel-ready heritage sandals: the Indio Jewell and Flatform Universal.

Both sandals are offered in two new colorways, Lollipop and Deep Teal. These colorways directly tie into Sui's SS19 color story, giving the sporty shoes a feminine touch with light pinks and pastel blue tones.

Teva

Originally, the Indio Jewell was a chunky platform sandal with thick ankle straps. The sporty shoe was built on the bones of a classic water sandal, and had a breezy mesh upper complete with buckle belts.

Sui completely reinvented the sandal, adding colorful stripes to the platform and adding a tropical, whimsical pattern to the mesh ankle straps. The Indio Jewell’s chunky ankle and toe straps are also lined with leather, adding a touch of sophistication to the shoe.

The Flatform Universal takes the iconic Teva shoe and gives it a trendy platform. Sui gave the Flatform Universal her print-loving spin. The flatform now rocks bold stripes on the platform and squiggling snakes across the straps.

"This partnership has been a lot of fun, and the sandals are some of our most unique and playful designs to-date," Teva’s General Manager, Anders Bergstrom, said in the press release.

The limited-edition Teva x Anna Sui collection is causal enough to wear while running errands in the day, and inventive enough to elevate a night-time outfit. The limited-edition Indio Jewell retails for $275 and the Flatform Universal for $150. Both sandals are available to purchase already, and you can get them at both Teva.com and AnnaSui.com.

Whether you want a chunky sandal to elevate a simple pair of denim shorts, or a maximalist shoe to clash with a maxi floral dress, these sandals are it. The Anna Sui x Teva collaboration will work wonders on your summer wardrobe.