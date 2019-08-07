If you're a fan of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, I have no doubt in my mind that you'll be waiting with baited breath for their upcoming perfume launch. The KKW X KYLIE perfume has been teased all over social media, from Kylie's Instagram to Kim's, along with their corresponding beauty companies' pages. The perfume now finally has a launch date and is coming really soon, but the duo's British fans may be wondering if it will be making its way across to our shores. Here's where to buy the KKWxKylie perfume in the UK.

Let's begin by exploring what we can expect from the perfume in question. There will actually be three fragrances to choose from, all of which are packaged in lip-shaped bottles, according to beauty Instagram account @trendmood1.

The first, 'Nude Lips,' is a concoction of vanilla, amber and musk, with hints of magnolia, jasmine, peony and lily of the valley. Next up is 'Pink Lips,' which sounds like a sunny holiday in a bottle. With mandarin and Italian bergamot, it is fruity yet refined. It also features coconut, sandalwood and amber to add a creamy depth. Last is 'Red Lips,' which is a white floral that combines vanilla bean, plush musks, ylang and red gardenia, as well as zesty blood orange.

Onto the release date. The collection has been hinted at as far back as summer 2018, and was actually set to drop in April of this year, but suffered some setbacks. In early 2019, Kim announced on the KKW Instagram stories that the bottles had not passed durability standards and therefore could not be produced:

"Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further," she explained. "Together, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines."

Despite this setback, the perfumes will now be launching later this month on 23 August. The news was announced on Kim's Instagram page, where the following caption accompanied a picture of her and Kylie holding the perfumes and giving the middle finger:

"You thought we forgot about you??? KKW X KYLIE perfume coming August 23rd!!!! Check the @kkwfragrance page for more details 💋💋💋"

Strangely, however, there has been no further news on the @kkwfragrance Instagram page, but no doubt there will be soon.

So onto the potentially bad news for UK fans; there have been no updates about whether this will be available in the UK. However, if Kim's past launches are anything to go by, I am going to go out on a limb and suggest the perfumes will only be able to purchase online at the KKW Beauty website with international shipping. So we in theory will have access to them, but there will be shipping fees and custom charges aplenty if you want to get your hands on one.