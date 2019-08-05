There has been talk about Kim Kardashian's and Kylie Jenner's collaborative perfume since summer of 2018, and the line was scheduled to drop in April 2019. The delay had fans wondering if the product would ever launch, but it turns out that the KKW x KYLIE perfume is just around the corner. The Kardashian and Jenner fragrance collaboration is dropping in just a few short weeks, on Aug. 23.

The sisters have already teamed up for several liquid lipstick collections across both their KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics brands. The KKW x Kylie Lip perfume will be their first collaborative scent together, but the launch was put on pause in early 2019. According to Kardashian, who announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, the lip-shaped bottles did not meet durability standards.

"Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further," Kardashian shared on KKW Beauty's Instagram Stories. "Together, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines."

It appears now that the quality control are solved, because on Aug. 2 Karashian went on Instagram to share that the scents will be launching on Aug. 23.

"You thought we forgot about you???" Kardashian captioned a photo of the two sisters holding the lip-shaped bottles. "Check the @kkwfragrance page for more details."

The perfume collection comes in three different scents that are inside three different lip-shaped bottles. The colorful bottles come in nude, pink, and red, mimicking Jenner's iconic lip kit colors.

Specifically, the scents include Red Lips, which smells like blood orange zest and red lotus blossoms, along with vanilla bean, red cedar, and plush musks. Then there is Pink Lips, which has hints of mandarin, sandalwood, and coconut water note. Nude Lips features magnolia, jasmine, and peony along with amber musk.

Each perfume bottle retails for $40, and there's also a bundle package of all three, which retails for $120.

Jenner has been vocal about her excitement over creating her first scent collection. "No one understands how excited I am for this because I have been a true fan of Kim's fragrances since the first one she ever dropped," Jenner shared on Instagram Stories in April 2019. "I'm obsessed and I just can't believe I have my own."

This collaboration has apparently been a longtime coming. "I would definitely collaborate with all of my sisters." Kardashian told Bustle in 2018. "Your senses aren’t always the same as people around you...I think Kylie and I have a good similar nose. She’s not really involved in the testing process except on my first crystal. I just couldn’t decide between two notes, and she helped me pick that one. But I love surprising her because she always really likes the fragrance."

If you have been waiting since April to get your hands on the latest Kardashian-Jenner collaboration, you don't have much more to wait.