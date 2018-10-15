It was Marilyn Monroe who first said that diamonds were a girl's best friend, but that had to be before she discovered comfortable shoes. Nowadays, some women have ditched cute for comfort, but Teva's partnership with Beyoncé proteges, Chloe x Halle is an eclectic combination of both. And fans so here for it.

Before gladiator sandals took over timelines, most women were rocking either the classic open-toed stiletto that cramped your toes or wedges that were (basically) still heels. The shoe game has changed immensely, but even still this line doesn't trade-in pumps for sliders.

The singers-turned Grown-ish stars selectively curated styles from the brand's current fall collection to bring you and your feet some cozy foot action for fall. Although Teva is a shoe brand that embraces the outdoors, designing shoes for the wear and tear of the elements, the girls' handpicked pairs don't stray from the original design. The four pairs chosen for the collaboration are some that coincide with each of their personal styles as well as with their on stage looks.

Chloe & Halle's top picks include the Original Universal Sandal, the Indio Jewel, the Indio Whip, and the Ember Moc. The names alone kind of scream boho vibes.

Each of the four pairs assimilate to various looks and are also wearable for occasions other than walking through treks of grass.

Ember Moc

Ember Moc $75 Teva If you combined a sleeping bag and a sneaker, you'd have the Ember Moc. An easy slip on shoe to dress down your everyday look, it contains a collapsible heel but maintain slipper-like comfort.

Original Universal Sandal $50 Teva The original universal sandal is one of the first statement shoes from the Teva name and can withstand the travel from docking the boat to walking to dinner.

Indio Whip $175 Teva A modern spin on Teva's Universal Sandal, the Indio whip acts as a chic update to other designs. It keeps its comfort embedded into its heel with an added platform to extend its wearability out in the everyday world.

Indio Jewel $200 Teva Bringing style to the forefront, the Indio Jewel can go from day to night in this 90's inspired sandal. The sporty platform is designed from the blueprint of a water sandal, making this a go-to for travel or a date night walk in the park.

These particular styles recently walked down a NYFW runway and complement almost any utilitarian look for a boho goddess on the run.

"Fearless female artists have always inspired and encouraged us to trust our intuition. As artists who thrive on creativity and individuality, we're thrilled to be joining the Teva family," said Chloe x Halle in a press release. "Our top picks are a personal expression of freedom, not just in footwear, but in our everyday identity."

If you're in the mood to hop on the Chloe x Halle bandwagon, all of these chic shoes are already up for sale on the Teva site. The shoes selected by Chloe x Halle cost between $50-$200, so your pockets can breath for now. But be honest, they're probably already calling your name to add to cart.