Where To Buy Time's Up Pins You Saw At The 2018 Golden Globes

There was one trending item on the Golden Globes red carpet this year, but it wasn't what you might be thinking. Stars wore "Time's Up" pins to the Golden Globes — and you can get them, too. Not only will you be able to afford these accessories, but they give back at the same time. How's that for making a sartorial statement?

The Golden Globes were a sea of black this year. Almost all women walked the red carpet in black gowns, and men showed up with "Time's Up" pins on their lapels to protest the sexual assault allegations that have been taking over Hollywood. But this protest isn't just about awards season. Yes, it is amazing that celebrities are using their voices to make a statement, but it's just as important that you do, too.

As Sarah Jessica Parker posted on her Instagram page, you can buy Time's Up merch from the Time's Up Now website. There are pins, fitted and loose t-shirts, stickers tote bags, and a notebook all up for grabs on the website.

The items range from $3 for stickers to $25 shirts and notebooks. Every single penny of proceeds goes towards the Time's Up movement, which goes towards legal counsel for women who are fighting sexual harassment in the workplace.

This is the first time that a movement has taken over the red carpet with this much strength. Last awards season, celebrities wore blue ACLU ribbons and Planned Parenthood pins — but there wasn't nearly as many stars embracing the movement at the Golden Globes.

This year, however, the protest cannot go unnoticed. And the attention even extended to red carpet interviews. Instead of asking who the stars were wearing, E! News correspondents asked why they were wearing black. It was one of the biggest moments in red carpet coverage since the #AskHerMore movement, which called for anchors to ask specifically women more about their roles than their outfits.

There was a lot of talk about if the men would so anything differently — besides wearing their normal black tuxes. While some men, like Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, saying that they would intentionally be wearing black, other chose their red carpet moment to bear the Time's Up pins. Stars like Nick and Joe Jonas, and Justin Timberlake donned the accessories. All of which you can buy on the website.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're interested in buying one of these accessories, you'll want to do it fast. The pins are $12 each, $20 for two, or $80 for 10 pins. According to the website, because of "overwhelming demand," you'll have to wait four to six weeks before they will be shipped out.

All items are currently under pre-order, so you'll have to wait no matter what you buy. The website says that you will get an email with the tracking number as soon as the accessories are sent out. Of course, something tells me that the celebrities walking the red carpet didn't have to wait for theirs.

Men wearing the pins included Finn Wolfhard and David Harbour from Stranger Things, Seth Meyers, and Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out. Of course, anyone can wear the pins, but men used them to show that they weren't just wearing black by accident.

Logo Pin (Pre-Order), $12 each, Time's Up Now

While the merch that you're probably used to sell pretty fast, there's a good chance that these accessories will be around for a while. No where on the site does it say that they are limited edition, so it looks like they'll be around until the Time's Up job is done.