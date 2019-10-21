It's that time of year again when the weather is cooler and the desire to couple up is strong. Cuffing season is here. If you're looking for a special someone to cuddle up to during the colder months, astrology can help you out. According to astrologers, there is a certain place you should go if you want to find a new partner during this cuffing season.

As Christa Westaway, astrologer and reader for House of Intuition, tells Bustle, Fall 2019 is going to be a really interesting time for relationships. "We’re approaching a Mercury retrograde transit in the sign of Scorpio that will take us to the depths of our desires, fear of being controlled and unprocessed relational pain," Westaway says. "Mercury retrograde transits invite us to slow down, reflect and observe rather than push ahead with plans that may not be as clear as we think they are. The same goes for relationships."

If you're single and looking, it's important to get in touch with your core values at this time. When you're looking for a new relationship, think about how you want to feel and be treated by your partner. Make sure that your partner checks those boxes off before committing to anything.

"The energy of the coming weeks is best used when looking from the inside out," Westaway says. "Take your time getting to know new people and remember that they may not be in a place where they can show you themselves truthfully or clearly. They may think they are, but Mercury, the planet of communication, can cause confusion and delays."

It's always important to trust your intuition when you're dating and looking for someone new. Here's where you can find your next partner during this cuffing season, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): At A Large Social Event Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is one of four signs that will be affected by cuffing season the most this year. According to Westaway, Aries will have opportunities to review and reflect on who they are intimately. "They’re asked to notice who they share themselves with and their approach to sharing their true feelings, desires and needs when seeking connection," she says. When it comes to finding a new partner, Aries needs to be out and about. According to Leslie Hale, astrologer at Keen.com, they like movement, motion, and action. "They're no wallflowers and wouldn't be happy with someone who is," Hale says. So good places for them to look for someone special this season are sporting events, ski lodges, or anywhere that people are actually doing something. "Aries are known for their confidence, so be sure to attend parties, large group gatherings where you can mix freely, or clubs that attract large numbers of people," she says.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): At The Park Taurus is another sign that has a shot at meeting someone new this season due to Uranus, the planet of unexpected events, being in their sign. "You could be with someone that appears out of the blue intriguing you and is unique or different from what you may be used to," Hale says. "But keep in mind, with Uranus, things can happen suddenly and end just as quickly." If you're looking for a new partner, you may find success in the great outdoors. According to Hale, Taurus lives through their senses and is the sign that's most connected to the earth. So you could meet someone new at an event in the park, a barbecue, a party, or while you're hiking.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): During A Day Trip To A Town Near You Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which is the planet that rules our mind, thinking, and travel. Since Gemini is always curious and has an interest in all kinds of people, traveling is the best way for them to meet someone special. "If a European vacation isn't in your plans, you could meet someone as you buzz around the city," Hale says. "Try a day trip to the next town to that jazz hall or restaurant you have always wanted to try. Just make sure it's somewhere interesting as Gemini can't stand to be bored." According to Hale, Gemini is one sign that's likely to meet someone special this fall. That's because Jupiter, the planet of luck, is transiting your seventh house of marriage and committed relationships. "While your new love may or may not be 'The one,' this placement attracts people you would consider 'partner material,'" Hale says. The best part is, the feeling is likely to be mutual.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): At An Antique Shop Or A Museum Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Cancer looking to meet someone to connect with, there's going to be good opportunities for you later on in the year. According to Hale, there are two major eclipses coming up that will benefit you in the areas of partnership and marriage. "You have a greater chance of things working out long-term if you were a Cancer born in June, as Saturn has already opposed your Sun which can end a relationship," Hale says. If you were born in July, Saturn and Pluto may bring your new relationship to an end by spring of next year or the person you're with may not be the right match for you. "Keep your feet on the ground this winter until you see exactly how things will play out," she says. Cancer is all about creating a warm home for their friends and family to go to. They also have an interesting attachment to the past. According to Hale, many Cancers collect antiques or are interested in history. So be on the lookout for a potential love interest while you're antique shopping or at a museum.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): At The Movies Or A Concert Leo is a sign that likes to be seen. They also like a little drama. "Put this quality to good use and meet new people by attending theaters, and make the most of intermission," Hale says. You can also meet like-minded people at the movies or a concert. If you are looking for new love this season, you're in luck. According to Hale, Jupiter is moving through your fifth house of love and romance. "Jupiter enters the fifth house only once every 12 years," she says. "When it does, this expands the chances of meeting someone significant and seldom does this transit pass without bringing a sparkling new love for those who are single."

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): At A Lecture Or A Book Club Virgo has a good chance of meeting someone special this season, especially since Saturn and Pluto are traveling through their fifth house love. "Pluto and Saturn are considered 'karmic planets' so you may feel as though this is someone you've known before as soon as you meet them," Hale says. Since Saturn is the planet of structure, commitment, and responsibilities, there's a good chance that this season will bring you a commitment. According to Hale, it may not be the "flashiest relationship" you ever have, but it could come with longevity. If you're looking to meet that someone special, try a library or a lecture. Virgos are very curious and have a talent for absorbing and analyzing information. According to Hale, Virgos can meet their soulmates at places that cater to their curiosity. "Virgo is more interested in the intake of information than Gemini, so anyplace you can meet people of like mind and intelligence is where you should circulate," she says.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): At An Exclusive Restaurant Or Club Libra is a Venus-ruled sign, so they're interested in beauty and the finer things in life. The more elaborate and exclusive the club is, the better. "You'll likely be surrounded by well dressed and beautiful people," Hale says. If you aren't into the club thing, grab a few of your friends and try some of the finer restaurants in your city. You may find someone who vibes with you and likes the same type of scene that you do.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): At A Metaphysical Store Tina Gong/Bustle "Scorpios have the power and energy to reflect on the ways they present themselves to the world and to potential and existing partners," Westaway says. Since they can be a little more guarded with their feelings, this cuffing season will be a good time for them to assess how they communicate so they can have what they desire. Like their fellow Water signs, Scorpios are known for being intuitive. Many times, they do act on their intuition. "They're considered the most secretive sign in the zodiac, and often have a thirst for secret information," Hale says. So a unique setting like a metaphysical bookstore is the perfect place for you to meet someone. You can connect with a like-minded person and even share your secrets.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): At A Sports Bar Or A Casino Among the zodiac, Sagittarius is one sign that can be OK being single during cuffing season. But if you are looking for a partner this year, you might be successful. According to Hale, "Sagittarius has a great chance of meeting someone they connect with on a very personal level as Jupiter completes its lucky and positive transit through your sign in early December." When it comes to finding your new partner, check out your local casino or sports bar. "Sagittarius is known as the gambler of the zodiac," Hale says. "If there are no casinos near you, try anywhere that has games of chance. At the very least you should have a great time."

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): At Work If you're a Capricorn looking for love, you may see some activity in the love department over the next couple of weeks. According to Westaway, this is a good time for you to think about the people you socialize or collaborate with. "If you're open to the challenge of sharing yourself in an authentic way, you can widen your social circle to include potential partners by way of networking," she says. Capricorns are known for placing a lot of importance on their career, their accomplishments, and their sense of stability. So meeting someone through work or your social network can be successful for you. "Look around your workplace for someone who lights your fire, and alternatively you can ask like-minded friends from work to fix you up," Hale says. "You may just meet your perfect match."

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): At A Charity Event Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius may meet someone this year that comes across as fun, unique and different. According to Hale, this cuffing season can be a lot of fun for you. But it may not be the best time to get too serious since Uranus is moving through your fourth house and squares your Sun. "This holds true especially for those Aquarians born during the first seven days of the sign," she says. "Remember whoever Uranus brings can depart just as quickly as they came in." You're known for being a sign that loves working in the community. You're very interested in the world, in other people, and you like discovering new things and ideas. If you want to find a new partner, a charity event or even a political rally can bring you opportunities to meet people. "Aquarius truly cares about his fellow man and is known for his compassion and Aquarius rules the 11th house of the collective," Hale says. "There's a good chance you'll meet someone interesting with whom you can form a bond."