There have been nine decades worth of Academy Awards, and every year there's a mad dash to watch all nominated films in the time between when the nominations come out and the night of the award ceremony. This year, that time period is about a month, so no way you're going out to the theaters to check out all the films you missed. While some films are still in cinemas, you can also stream many of the 2019 Oscar nominated movies, making it easily accessible for anyone who wants to marathon as many as possible before the big night on Feb. 24.

With streaming services like Netflix and Amazon both producing and distributing Oscar-worthy movies, some of these nominated films might already be on your watch list — like Roma, which was directed by Alfonso Cuarón and released by Netflix. Other films that were made by traditional studios are thankfully now available to watch on popular streaming sites, like Black Panther, which is also currently streaming on Netflix.

However, there are a few award season favorites that aren't available to stream just yet. A Star Is Born is still in theaters and won't be released on DVD until February. Same goes for If Beale Street Could Talk, which is still doing a theater run and won't have a DVD or digital release for a couple months.

That said, if you want to get started on your Oscar watching today, you can marathon all of the below films from your couch.

Roma

Netflix on YouTube

Roma, nominated for several Oscars, is set in 1970s Mexico City and focuses on the life of live-in housekeeper, Cleo, and the middle-class family she cares for. It's been well-received by many critics in the Latinx community and highlights a part of Mexico and its history that isn't shown in mainstream movies often.

Watch it on Netflix.

Black Panther

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Black Panther is one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When it came out, the stunning movie was all anyone could talk about, and it was a huge milestone when it came to Black representation on-screen.

Watch it on Netflix.

A Star Is Born

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The story of Ally and Jackson Maine is one for the ages and made for one of the best movies of the year. Its song "Shallow," in particular, was a huge cultural moment and was naturally nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Buy it on iTunes ($19.99) or Vudu ($19.00).

A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Buy it on Amazon ($19.99).

Bohemian Rhapsody

20th Century Fox on YouTube

Buy it on Amazon ($19.99).

Isle Of Dogs

FoxSearchlight on YouTube

Buy it on Amazon Prime ($14.99) or watch on HBO.

Incredibles 2

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

Rent it on Amazon Prime ($5.99) or YouTube ($4.99).

RBG

Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube

Watch on Hulu.

BlackKklansman

Focus Features on YouTube

Rent it on Amazon ($5.99) or iTunes ($5.99).

More to come...