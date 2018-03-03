The Academy Award for Best Picture nominees for 2018 represent a wide variety of films, from the societal horror film Get Out to the monster movie romance The Shape of Water to the World War II epic Dunkirk. Naturally, fans want to watch every single one of these films before the Oscars take place on March 4, and that includes the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age romance Call Me by Your Name. But finding out where to stream Call Me by Your Name isn't as easy as one might hope.

Since the movie was released so recently, having hit theaters in the U.S. just three months ago on Nov. 24, 2017, the film is not yet available on subscription-based streaming services like Netflix or Hulu. Nor is it airing on premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime. In fact, you can't even go out and buy the film yet on Blu-ray or DVD yet — it's slated to be released on March 13, according to Amazon, over a week after the Oscars air.

So then, how does one go about watching the movie without heading to the cinema? Right now, your only option is to purchase the movie digitally. The film saw digital release on Feb. 27, and is available to purchase from sites like Amazon and iTunes for $14.99, and likely won't be available as a digital rental for another several months. So basically, if you want to watch Call Me by Your Name before the Oscars, you're going to have to spend around 15 bucks, either on a movie ticket or on a digital copy of the film that you get to keep forever.

If you don't want to spend that kind of coin but are interested in seeing films that are similar to Call Me by Your Name, then you should instead check out some of the movies below that are available to stream for far less.

1 'Moonlight' A24 on YouTube This coming-of-age drama won the Best Picture Oscar last year, becoming the first LGBT-themed film to do so. Call Me by Your Name will be hoping to replicate its success this year. Streaming on Amazon Prime with subscription.

2 'Carol' The Weinstein Company on YouTube Another recent same sex romance movie that earned lots of love from the Academy, this 1950s-set drama earned six Oscar noms in 2016. Streaming on Showtime with subscription.

3 'Brokeback Mountain' Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube In many ways, this is the movie that paved the way for the current deluge of same sex-themed prestige films, as the cowboy romance was considered revolutionary when it was nominated for Best Picture at the 2006 Academy Awards. Available to rent from most online retailers.

4 'Blue Is The Warmest Colour' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This French coming-of-age lesbian romance won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu.

5 'I Am Love' Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube This 2009 Italian-set romantic drama from director Luca Guadagnino is the first installment in his "Desire" trilogy, with Call Me by Your Name being the final installment. Streaming on Hulu with subscription.

6 'A Bigger Splash' FoxSearchlight on YouTube The second installment in Guadagnino's trilogy, this 2015 drama is also set in Italy and again features loads of drama and unrequited love. Streaming on Cinemax with subscription.

7 'Under The Tuscan Sun' YouTube With all of these serious dramas, you may be in the mood for some lighter fare. With this 2003 rom-com, you can keep the sun-drenched Italian villas of Guadagnino's films without getting too heavy. Available to purchase from most online retailers for $8.99.

8 'Dream Boy' Jesse Ballon on YouTube Want a change of scenery from the romance in 1980s Italy of Call Me By Your Name? Well, this 2000 film depicts an LGBT romance in the rural American South of the 1970s. Available to rent on YouTube and Google Play.