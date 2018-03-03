At a time when female-driven stories are breaking ground more than ever, it should come as no surprise that a movie like Lady Bird is making waves this awards season. It's directed and written by a woman — Greta Gerwig — and is a film about the lives of a young woman and her mother (Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, respectively). It's sad that it's still a rare occurrence for a movie about a teen girl to be one of the best and most talked about films of the year, but at least Lady Bird is certifiably huge. And if you have yet to see Gerwig's directorial debut, you definitely need to know where to stream Lady Bird before the Oscars roll around on March 4.

After winning Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan) at the Golden Globes and being nominated for countless other awards this year, Lady Bird is one of the favorites to win big at the Oscars. It is hard to predict a winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year, more than most years in the past. Some favorites include the controversial Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape of Water, and Get Out, along with Lady Bird. The latter two are newer stories, focusing on underrepresented groups in film and offering a different look at the American experience from these viewpoints. These movies are all worth seeing, and if you want to grab your laptop or smart TV and settle in to stream Lady Bird, you're in luck with these options.

iTunes

You can find the popular Oscar contender on iTunes in both high quality and standard. Much like with all other movies on iTunes, you can either buy it or rent it. If you rent, the movie goes away from your library 48 hours after you start the film. This means you can get in plenty of viewings before your time expires and before The Academy Awards.

Amazon

Lady Bird can also be found on Amazon for anyone who uses the online store. The renting period is the same with Amazon as it is with iTunes, but unfortunately this movie isn't a part of the ones you can stream for free with a Prime membership. However, it's super easy if you already get all your content from Amazon and it may just be worth it if it does come out on top as Best Picture.

YouTube

Anyone with a Gmail account has a YouTube account, so renting the movie from here is super easy. YouTube has an interface that is very familiar with people, so this can be the way to go if you're an avid watcher of makeup artists and old vines. There is no buying option on here, however, so if you do think you'll love the movie and want to give it a forever home on your laptop, this may not be the option for you. But if you're down to just rent in an easy way, this also have the 48-hours-after-you-hit-play rule.

Google Play

And if you're really into Google apps, you can also purchase or rent Lady Bird in the Google Play store. If you have an Android you very much love, this is also the way to go, especially if you're buying the film and planning on watching it a ton. You can replay all the heart-wrenchingly relatable moments again and again on your device through the Google Play store (which downloads it to the Google Play Movies & TV app on your Android).

So whether you're into renting or buying, there are so many different streaming options based on what you prefer. And everyone is different, so whichever one has a more user-friendly experience is totally up to you. And if you really love Lady Bird, make sure to watch the Oscars to root it on. It's nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Greta Gerwig), Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), and Best Original Screenplay. Good luck, Lady Bird.