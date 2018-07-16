The new trend in Hollywood seems to be producing sequels to films many years after their predecessors. This year has already seen the release of Ocean's 8 11 years after Ocean's 13; Incredibles 2 14 years after The Incredibles; and Super Troopers 2, which arrived a full 17 years after Super Troopers. Next up is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which is hitting theaters a decade after its predecessor. With that being the case, you'll likely want to watch the original again before seeing the sequel so you can get caught up. So here's where to stream Mamma Mia!

Streaming the original Mamma Mia! is thankfully pretty easy at the moment, provided that you're a Netflix subscriber. Mamma Mia! is currently streaming on Netflix, which means all you need is a Netflix account to rewatch the classic before heading to the theater to check out Here We Go Again when it opens on July 20. But what if you're one of the few who doesn't have a Netflix account — or who doesn't borrow a friend or family member's password to access their account? Well, you can still watch Mamma Mia! on Netflix for free thanks to the company's free one month trial. If you've never had Netflix before, then you can sign up for a risk free trial that lasts a month, giving you plenty of time to watch Mamma Mia! As long as you cancel your account before the month is up, you won't owe Netflix any money.

But what if, for whatever reason, you're not on board with this? Maybe you're afraid you'll forget to cancel your free trial and end up stuck with a $10.99 bill that recurs every month. If that's the case, there are some other ways to stream Mamma Mia! — but you're going to have to pay for them. Mamma Mia! is available to rent from the following outlets, with prices ranging from $2.99 to $3.99: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, DirecTV Cinema, and Fandango Now. Alternatively, if you're a really big fan of Mamma Mia! and are looking to not just rent the film but own it digitally, then you can purchase it from all of the above outlets, save for DirecTV, starting at $9.99.

As for the new film, the movie acts as both a sequel and a prequel to its predecessor. Mamma Mia! told the story of a woman named Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) who seeks to discover who her father is by inviting the three leading suspects to her wedding at her mother Donna's (Meryl Streep) Greek island hotel. Here We Go Again takes place ten years later, with Sophie now pregnant. It uses this plot device to also act as a prequel, telling the story of Donna's life when she first met Sophie's three dads, became pregnant, and started her band. The sequel features the return of all the main cast from the original, with the addition of younger versions of all of them for the flashback scenes; most notably Lily James as young Donna. Also joining the cast is Cher, who stars as Donna's mother and Sophie's grandmother, Ruby.

If you're going to see Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, it's pretty essential that you see Mamma Mia! first. The sequel/prequel is very dependent on its predecessor, and you'll be pretty lost watching it if you haven't seen the original. Thankfully, it's currently quite easy to stream Mamma Mia! either through Netflix or by renting it online, so start streaming, start singing, and get ready to head to your local cinema on July 20.