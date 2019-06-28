Where To Stream ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Before Tagging Along On Peter’s European Trip

In preparation for every new Marvel movie, it's usually a good idea to revisit the movies that have come before. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, so it's the perfect time to revisit the MCU's first standalone movie starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Unfortunately, your options for where you can stream Spider-Man: Homecoming are limited, but it's worth seeking it out if you're eager to meet back up with the teen hero and his friends.

If you have a STARZ subscription, you can stream the movie on the STARZ site, or with a STARZ channel on Amazon or Hulu. You can also buy or rent the flick on iTunes, Amazon or YouTube to be transported right back to Midtown School of Science and Technology before you can say "Spidey senses."

And, in the spirit of being fully prepared, you might want to also revisit the movies that this Spider-Man has appeared in. He made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, being brought into the fight by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), ahead of Peter's own standalone movie. Civil War is available to rent in all the usual places.

Then there are the Peter appearances that come after Homecoming. As you probably already know, those movies are hugely important to the MCU's trajectory. Spider-Man tags along to space during the battle with Thanos and his minions in Avengers: Infinity War, which is on Netflix now. The similarly emotional followup, Avengers: Endgame was recently re-released in theaters, with some extra content.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Infinity War, and Endgame. Revisiting Spider-Man: Homecoming will certainly give you a greater appreciation for how far Holland's superhero character has come. Tony plays a big role in Homecoming as a mentor to Spider-Man, gifting him a more advanced suit and eventually offering him a role as an Avenger. Surprisingly, Peter turns Tony down when offered a spot with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, opting instead to continue his adolescence as a lone superhero — a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Homecoming writer Jonathan Goldstein explained why Peter says "no" to Tony after being so desperate to join the team in 2016's Civil War. "It's part of the overall arc for where Peter is in learning that he doesn't need the suit to be a hero, nor does he need membership in the Avengers to be a hero. He is his own guy, and the ultimate embrace of that is turning down an offer from Tony Stark," Goldstein said.

Peter couldn't stay away from the Avengers for long, though, because he joins up with them for the third and fourth Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame, respectively. After disappearing with half the population, then coming back to defeat Thanos and watch his mentor, die, Peter Parker sure has been through a lot.

Peter has to grapple with his grief over losing Tony, so Far From Home will surely have slightly different tone to the first Spidey MCU flick. A school trip also takes Peter and his classmates all over Europe, so you won't see much of his home turf of Queens in this one. Still, Homecoming provides a good base of knowledge about Peter's origins and the people around him, including Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and their cynical classmate MJ (Zendaya). Plus, it's just a fun movie, so a rewatch is always in order.