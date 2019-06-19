Did you love Avengers: Endgame? Do you want it to break your heart all over again on the silver screen? You're in luck, because it's coming back to theaters — with a little somethin' extra. Marvel Studio Head Kevin Feige just revealed to Screen Rant that Disney's Avengers: Endgame will be rereleased in theaters with brand new footage on June 28. So go to the bathroom before you sit down, folks.

Speaking with Screen Rant during an interview ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige said the run-time of the re-released Endgame will still "only" be three hours and one minute, meaning this secret new footage won't be too substantial. "[It's] not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie." And, since Endgame didn't have a post-credits scene, this will certainly be worthwhile for fans. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend."

Any true fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will, of course, stay for the credits. Is it a cash-grab? Well, maybe. Currently, Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest grossing movie of all time, according to Variety, raking in the stacks to the tune of $2.74 billion dollars since its release in late April. In the first weekend alone, it made $1.2 billion. But the MCU installment has, so far, fallen just shy of eclipsing James Cameron's Avatar for all time highest gross. Avatar has held the record for a decade with a staggering global box office total of $2.78 billion, and, at just $4 million shy of the record, Marvel very well might close that gap.

It's good timing, too. The re-release of Endgame will coincide with the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters on July 2, providing an opportunity for a Marvel double feature. The newest Tom Holland Spidey flick will be the last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3, according to ScreenRant. And Endgame ended on one hell of a plot twist that fans will no doubt want to revisit before seeing the new Spider-Man movie. Slight spoilers ahead. When fans last saw Peter Parker, he was returning to high school after being turned to dust for five years and losing his mentor, Tony Stark, in the battle against Thanos. Needless to say, he's been through some trauma. And what better way to head into Far From Home than getting a refresher course in all of that sadness and distress?

The question remains, will Marvel fans turn up to spend their summer dollars to see Endgame again, even though it's only been a few months since its release? It certainly seems so. There's already excitement on Twitter, and people are ready to roll out.

Go ahead and see the re-release of Avengers: Endgame next week, in honor of Stan Lee, to refresh your memory on who's dead and who's not, and to finally knock Avatar off the podium as number one.