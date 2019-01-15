M. Night Shyamalan surprised fans in 2016 when his horror movie Split ended up being a sequel of sorts to his 2000 classic superhero drama Unbreakable. Now, the two films are further coming together in the epic conclusion Glass, out Jan. 18, which will pit Unbreakable's David Dunn (Bruce Willis) against Split's Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) — with Samuel L. Jackson's Mr. Glass pulling the strings behind the scenes. And any fans looking for a refresher before checking out Glass will probably want to know where to stream Split.

As a 2016 film, Split is in that weird zone where it's not really a new release anymore, but it's also not old enough to be considered a classic. As such, it's not currently streaming for free on any of the major streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Nor is it available on premium cable outlets like HBO, Showtime, or Starz. So where does that leave you? Well, your only current option to stream Split is to spend some money and buy a digital copy online. All of the major outlets like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu offer the film for purchase — not as a rental — and it will cost you at least $9.99.

For Unbreakable, the news is a little better — but you'll still have to part with some of your hard-earned cash if you'd like to stream the film. The movie is available to rent as well as own at all of the outlets listed above, with rental prices starting at $2.99 on most sites. In other words, you're looking at spending at least $13 all in to stream both Unbreakable and Split before heading to the theater to watch Glass when it opens on Jan 18.

If you don't want to spend that much money but still want to watch Split before watching Glass, there is one other option — though it's a bit old fashioned. Believe it or not, Netflix still offers a DVD subscription service through DVD.com where they'll send you DVDs through the mail to watch. Split is available to rent as part of their library, and since they offer a free one-month trial, you won't have to spend a dime to watch it. Another option for renting a hard copy of the film is through Red Box. You can check your local Red Box vending machine to see if it has a copy in stock in either DVD or Blu-Ray format by going to their website and putting in your zip code. You'll spend around two bucks to watch the film this way, and yes, you'll actually have to travel further than your mailbox to get the movie.

Given how easy it is to stream content these days, it's surprising how difficult it is to watch Split. The movie isn't easily accessible anywhere, at least not for free, but that probably isn't going to stop the fans who are looking to get all caught up before the big conclusion of M. Night Shyamalan's first-ever trilogy hits theaters in the form of Glass.