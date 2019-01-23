The new Netflix film Polar, out Jan. 25, stars Mads Mikkelsen as the world's greatest assassin, who is lured out of retirement after his former employers make the mistake of targeting him for assassination. Based on an obscure Spanish webcomic turned Dark Horse graphic novel, the film is super stylish and filled with fast-paced action, meaning it needs a special kind of soundtrack to go along with it. Thankfully, the Polar soundtrack fits the bill perfectly. Not only that, but taking a look at who composed it, you might even be tempted to listen to the soundtrack the next time you hit the club.

The film's soundtrack was composed by DJ Deadmau5, according to EDM blog Magnetic Magazine, marking the Canadian artist's first foray into film scoring. "Deadmau5 is an unstoppable force. Taking him out of his comfort zone to compose a film, he brought power and excellence to the score without losing that Deadmau5 DNA we love so much," the film's director, Jonas Åkerlund, said in a statement, per the publication . "Walking into this project, we didn't know what to expect. His unique and cutting-edge approach to composing Polar exceeded our expectations and brought a brilliance that guarantees his genius."

The track list is entirely made up of new compositions, save for the song "Drama Free," which Deadmau5 released in November with vocals by Lights.

deadmau5 on YouTube

As for the rest of the tracks, only one has been released thus far: "Midas Heel." The song is essentially an instrumental version of "Drama Free," and it definitely sounds like an EDM track with its repetitive beats. With that being the case, fans will surely be curious to see how it and the rest of the soundtrack fit in within the context of an action film.

The full track list for the Polar soundtrack is listed below, with all songs being written by Deadmau5.

"Somb" - Deadmau5 "Cabin" - Deadmau5 "Chill" - Deadmau5 "Sniper" - Deadmau5 "Torture" - Deadmau5 "Midas heel" - Deadmau5 "Drugs" - Deadmau5 "Wilhelm" - Deadmau5 "Main" - Deadmau5 "Nosedive" - Deadmau5 "Camilla" - Deadmau5 "End" - Deadmau5 "Drama Free" - Deadmau5 (feat. Lights)

The soundtrack is set to be released "everywhere," according to Deadmau5's website, on Jan 25, which is the same date that Polar starts streaming on Netflix. Right now, the DJ's site encourages fans to pre-save the soundtrack on Spotify or Deezer, or pre-add it to iTunes. Also on Deadmau5's website is the album artwork, which features the masked DJ in an art style to similar to that seen in the Polar comics. The animated Deadmou5 even has an eyepatch in the artwork, mimicking the look of Polar protagonist, the Black Kaiser. The cover art was created by Polar writer/artist Victor Santos, according to Deadline.

Victor Santos

Deadmau5 isn't the first EDM artist to score a film. Daft Punk wrote the music for Tron: Legacy, Le Castle Vania scored John Wick, and Skrillex and Cliff Martinez worked together on the Spring Breakers soundtrack, among others. And given how popular EDM continues to be in pop culture, it seems unlikely that the Deadmau5/Polar collaboration will mark the end of this trend, either.