If you like your holiday music with a little bit of a kick, you might want to stream the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show soundtrack this season. The songs featured throughout the Amazon special include a mix of old favorites, fresh duets, and even a few original songs. So you get the traditional staples, but with some added flare.

This mirrors the tone of the show. Though the set-up is pretty basic — Musgraves scrambles to prepare her home for Christmas while navigating a number of "surprise" celebrity pop-ins — its cheeky tone helps to liven things up. Musgraves kicks things off with a *lot* of fake snow and a silly rendition of "Let It Snow" with late night host James Corden, then gradually moves on to "Present Without a Bow" with Leon Bridges, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" with Camila Cabello, "(Not So) Silent Night" with Fred Armisen, and "Mele Kalikimaka" with Zooey Deschanel and what might be the smallest puppy of all time.

Later, Kendall Jenner shows up for a Love Actually-inspired bit, asking Musgraves via cue cards to switch lives with her (because they "both have brown hair") and attend the Kardashian-Jenner's "Kris-mas" celebration so she doesn't have to. A somber original solo, "Christmas Makes Me Cry" acknowledges the times it's hard to find the holiday spirit, and a final duet with Lana Del Rey will make you cry because it's just that good.

K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S on YouTube

Whether you're just in it for the music or want to re-listen to the special's songs after watching, you can stream the full Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show soundtrack on Amazon Music and other music streaming services beginning Nov. 29. See the full track list below.

1. "Let It Snow" Featuring James Corden

2. "Countdown" – Dialogue

3. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

4. "Getting Ready" – Dialogue

5. "Present Without A Bow" Featuring Leon Bridges

6. "Making A List" – Dialogue

7. "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree" Featuring Camila Cabello

8. "(Not So) Silent Night" Featuring Fred Armisen

9. "Christmas Makes Me Cry"

10. "Amp It Up, Dan" – Dialogue

11. "Christmas Fail" – Dialogue

12. "Mele Kalikimaka" Featuring Zooey Deschanel

13. "Cookies" – Dialogue

14. "Glittery" Featuring Troye Sivan

15. "I’ll Be Home Intro" – Dialogue

16. "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" Featuring Lana Del Rey

17. "NANA!" – Dialogue

18. "Ribbons And Bows"