To say that Kesha has had an eventful few years would be a massive understatement. The pop singer, 31, first rose to fame nearly a decade ago with a string of silly and fun party pop hits like "Tik Tok" and "We R Who We R" before largely disappearing from the limelight in 2013 due to a legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke. But now, she's back with new music and a new outlook on life, as shown in the documentary Rainbow - The Film. If you're a fan of the singer, here's where to watch the Kesha documentary and get a glimpse at what her life today is like.

Although your first instinct may be to check Netflix or HBO for the new film, you won't find it there, nor will you find it on any of the other streaming video leaders. Instead, Kesha's doc will be available exclusively through Apple Music as of Aug. 10. "Now wait just a minute," you may be thinking, "I thought Apple Music was a service for streaming music?" And you would be correct. Apple Music is a subscription-based service for streaming ad-free music that costs $9.99 a month (or $4.99 a month if you're a student) after a three month free trial. But it does have video capability, too. There are loads of music videos on the site that you can stream on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or computer, and the service plans on adding more original video content in the future, according to Bloomberg.

As for the new Kesha doc, it will be available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers on Aug 10. If you're not an Apple Music subscriber already and don't want to pay for it, then you can still sign up for a three-month free trial and watch Rainbow that way without parting ways with any of your hard-earned cash.

Beats 1 on Apple Music on YouTube

The documentary offers a behind the scenes look at Kesha's 2017 comeback album Rainbow, which is her third studio album but her first since 2012's Warrior. The music on the album is much more mature and autobiographical than her previous work, and includes songs like "Praying," which is about the healing process of abuse victims, and "Woman," which is related to female empowerment. The doc doubles down on these themes in the hopes of offering inspiration to others who have gone through some difficult trials.

As fans know, Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse that she claims, among other things, landed her in rehab for an eating disorder (Dr. Luke has denied the allegations). But now she's finally back and making music again, and her return is documented in the new movie.

"Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process and given the opportunity to turn it into a three-dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis," Kesha said in a statement about her reasons for making the documentary, according to Billboard. "I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow. Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone."

For fans of Kesha, or for anyone suffering from abuse or depression, Rainbow - The Film will almost certainly prove to be a powerful viewing experience.