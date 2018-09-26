Where You Can Buy The Juicy Couture Makeup Line? Break Out Your Bedazzled Tracksuit For This Launch
Break out your rhinestones and sequins folks, because do I have some nostalgic news to throw at you. While some of us have been tripping over our feet just trying to stay caught up amid abrupt beauty launches, Juicy Couture has been plotting a makeup line that'll make you "eeeek" with excitement. In its first limited edition cosmetics line, the Juicy Couture Color Collection is delivering to fans beauty products that perfectly coincide with the brand's legendary tracksuits.
Taking a huge step forward in beauty, which had began with its Oui Juicy Couture fragrance, Juicy Couture takes this cosmetic line in a more playful direction. Grabbing some inspo from the perfume, JC is about to bring the fire with an eyeshadow & highlighter palette and a glitter velour lipstick. There's said to be more products joining the beauty fam, so keep your shopping carts open, people.
The entire line doesn't officially launch until October 1st in stores at Macy's, so patience will have to be your pal for now. On the plus side (yes, a plus side awaits), you can order the palette and glitter lipstick online now until the full line is released.
Juicy Couture Oui Glitter Velour Lipstick, Created for Macy's
$18
A combination of a bold lip and a touch of glitter is exactly what you'll get in Juicy Courture's Oui Glitter Velour Lipstick. Leaving a matte finish with a tad bit of sparkle, you'll have no need for a lip gloss to top it off.
What we know so far is that the Juicy Couture Oui Glitter Velour Lipstick comes in 5 very cheeky shades, so there's probably one for every slick chick. "Girls Stuff" is a deep pinky red color, "UV Darling" comes in a bright purple, "Happily Ever After" gives us peach nude vibes, "Not Your Babe" comes as a hot pink, and "Ripped and Zipped is a deep muave. Knowing me, I'll probably snatch all of them because, hello! It's a must that retails for $18.
But oh! The eyeshadow and highlighter palette will make your knees quiver at the sight of it. Can we also just take a moment to appreciate all this shimmer, please?
Juicy Couture Oui The Shady Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette, Created for Macy's
$38
This shady palette will give your face some serious shine. With 10 eyeshadows, one pink blush, and a highlighter, this palette comes with a range of shades in pinks, reds, and blues. You can use it either dry wet for a more pigmented look and use it to top off your statement eyelids.
The Shady Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette contains a wide range of shimmers to choose from to give any eye look some extra "umpf". An eyeshadow palette with a combination of warm and cool tones is sure to be a crowd favorite, but we're talking Juicy Couture here. It'll be fabulous.
Now that Juicy Couture's provided the shimmers to pop our satin matte shadows (or maybe you're bold enough to only use this palette), we're excited to see what other makeup goodies are hiding behind that pink print.