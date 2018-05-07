What were some of the books that made you into a reader, and what did those books mean to you?

"My mom always read to me, from the time I was very little. The first books I remember really loving were Corduroy and The Velveteen Rabbit. I was a quiet, shy only child and I spent a lot of time playing alone. The idea that stuffed animals could come alive and become companions delighted me. Later on, the Chronicles of Narnia and A Wrinkle in Time absorbed me completely. It was so exciting to just open a book and be transported to another world."

Was there someone in your life who encouraged you to read at a young age? Who were some of your reading models?

"My parents were both voracious readers. It was just a part of their daily life. My father worked really long hours, but he always started and ended the day with reading. By the time I woke up, he’d already read the paper. In the evening he read biographies and thrillers. As I got older we’d read together on weekends. My parents always made reading seem like a joy instead of a chore. I saw how much they loved to read so I wanted to, too."

With the Raising Readers program, how do you hope to share a love of reading with parents? What's been the most exciting part of sitting down to talk to those parents?

"I know how hard it is to read with small kids at home. You’re tired and have a million things competing for your attention. But I truly believe there is no better way to unwind than with a really good book. We spend so much of our day in front of screens. Reading is such a nice antidote to that. I read before bed, every night. Even if it’s only for five minutes, it relaxes me."