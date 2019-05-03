Rihanna's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, has gone from strength to strength since its arrival onto the beauty scene in 2017. From championing diversity in the industry with its huge range of foundations and representative advertising, to garnering huge queues of fans for weeks outside its launch in Harvey Nichols, it is one of (if not the) biggest brand success stories of the past few years. So it comes as no surprise to hear that Fenty Beauty is launching in Boots stores in the UK. Next stop for RiRi? World domination, obvs.

Yep, it's going to be easier than ever to get yourself Fenty-fied as of 10 May, 2019, when the brand is set to start appearing in Boots retail stores. Taking to its social media accounts to announce the news, Fenty Beauty wrote: "Heard the news?? #FENTYBEAUTY is coming to @bootsuk! Look out for us at locations on May 10th! Get ready for #FENTYBEAUTYxBOOTS!!"

Rihanna also took to her own account to share the news, adding: "I’m so excited, I love Boots and I love my UK fans!!!" The feeling is most definitely mutual, RiRi.

So which stores will the collection be landing in? Well, I've reached out to the reps for Fenty, and have the official full list of the 32 stores. Drum roll please.

They are as follows:

Bath Southgate

Blanchardstown

Bluewater

Brent Cross

Bromley

Cambridge

Canary Wharf

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Derby

Dudley Merry Hill

Exeter

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Kingston

Hull (as of May 15)

Leeds

Leicester (Fosse Park)

Lincoln

Liverpool Clayton Street

London White City

London Picadilly Circus

London Sedley Place

London Stratford

London St Pancras

Manchester Trafford Centre

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Nottingham

Oxford

Plymouth

Reading

West Thurrock

And even if you don't live near one of these stores, your luck's still in, as the brand will be providing a Click'n'Collect service, which means you can order whatever Fenty products you want and pick them up at your local Boots. All hail Rihanna. In fact, there is already an online waiting list set up that you can keep an eye on.

Rihanna's line first hit the UK in 2017, when the singer signed a deal with Harvey Nichols, who were the only retailer to stock the full range of products. The launch resulted in legions of fans flocking to the store in Knightsbridge, and queues which lasted literally weeks afterwards (trust me, I went, I saw, I didn't get in etc etc).

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it's great to have had access to the range at all, taking Fenty into Boots stores totally opens up the brand to everyone and makes it more accessible than ever. No longer will we have to hike on over to Harvey Nichols and non-London dwellers will finally be able to shop the range in store and try before they buy.

Luckily for us too, this news comes just in time for some brand new launches from Fenty Beauty. First up are the new lip products: Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm, and Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick. Both are designed in order to prep your lips for colour.

Then there's the Getting Hotter collection, launching on the same day as Fenty arrives in Boots, on 10 May. This includes seven new lip products (brilliantly named Poutsicles) that are super on point for summer, with bright shades and fun packaging.

With all this newness, and a new residency in Boots, it's looking like this coming summer is going to be ALL about Fenty Beauty. So start saving your pennies now, RiRi stans.