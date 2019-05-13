One of the things about Game of Thrones that makes it stand out from other shows is the amount of characters that get packed into each and every season. There are so many different people and names that even the most devoted fans can start to feel a little overwhelmed after a while. Of course, it's easy to keep up with the main characters, like Jon Snow and Arya Stark, who appear in almost every episode and continuously have major storylines, but it's a lot harder to stay on top of the side characters who seem to appear and reappear whenever it suits the show. That's why there are so many forgotten Game of Thrones characters out there — there's just too many to remember!

A lot of the smaller GoT characters died in episodes past, and as viewers, we've simply forgotten they ever existed. Other smaller characters had pretty big roles on the show, doing some significant things that made a difference in their episode(s) — but still, a season later, they're easy to forget when there's so much else that's going on. But that doesn't mean that any of these little characters weren't important. Most of them were necessary for the story to get where it is today, even if they were a bit forgettable.

It's fun to look at your zodiac sign and your own personality traits to get an idea of which forgotten Game of Thrones character you would be, if you were one. They deserve some love too! Check out who you'd relate to the most:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Daario Naharis HBO For a while, it seemed like Daario Naharis was going to be a huge part of Daenerys' life — and he was, for a bit. Until she left him behind in Meereen at the end of Season 6 to keep an eye on the city, then met Jon Snow. Since then, it's been easy to forget he was once such a big part of her story. Naharis shares a lot of the same traits as you, Aries: he's bold, brave, outgoing, and definitely a leader. He's also charismatic and friendly, and he knows how to be in control when he needs to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Edmure Tully HBO It's unclear what happened to Edmure Tully, the head of House Tully, Lord of the Riverlands, and younger brother to Catelyn Stark. He was being held by the Freys, but then helped Riverrun surrender to the Freys/Lannisters peacefully... and then he was locked up again. No one knows where he is now or if he'll return. If you're a Taurus, you'd likely be Tully: you're devoted and can be a pretty grounded person, but at the same time, you can be a bit lazy and stubborn. In the end, though, you'll step up to the plate when necessary.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Jaqen H'ghar HBO Jaqen H'ghar, also known as the Faceless Man, is one of the characters we have to thank for who Arya Stark is today. At the end of Season 6, he let Arya go when she wanted to leave, and we haven't heard about him or from him since. As a Gemini, you would definitely be H'ghar, who can literally change into a different person before someone's eyes. H'ghar seems to be as curious as any other Gemini out there, and he is definitely super versatile and intelligent.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Hot Pie HBO It's easy to forget about Arya's friend Hot Pie — until he randomly shows up in an episode bearing delicious baked goods. If you're a Cancer, you'd be Hot Pie: he is super loyal and emotional, just like you, and he definitely has a soft side. Hot Pie can also come off as a bit insecure and deeply sensitive sometimes, like a true Cancer. And he's super dedicated to his friendship with Arya, in the same way that Cancers feel about their family.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ellaria Sand HBO At the end of Season 7, Ellaria Sand was left to watch her daughter die in front of her from poison thanks to Cersei's revenge. While she's most likely dead, it's still possible that she's alive! But because everyone assumed she's dead, she's now easy to forget about. As a Leo, you would most relate to Sand. You are both bold and confident enough to always enjoy being the center of attention - in fact, your confidence wavers on arrogance sometimes. You're also both strong, brave people who know how to turn on the charm when they're trying to get what they want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23): Ilyn Payne HBO Back in the earlier seasons of GoT, Arya had Ser Ilyn Payne on her kill list after he beheaded Ned Stark. But after a while, his name came off, and no one heard from him again (in real life, he actor who played him was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer). As a Virgo, you'd likely be Payne. You're both analytical and hardworking. Payne was dedicated to his job to stand up the Lannister's side no matter what, as any Virgo is super dedicated to their own job.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Illyrio Mopatis HBO Illyrio Mopatis is a serious throwback character: he was the Magister of Pentos and the man who set up Daenerys and Khal Drogo. He was also a fierce Targaryen supporter who gave Dany her eggs and introduced her to Jorah Mormont. Despite the important things he did, Mopatis basically disappeared from the show and our minds. As a Libra, you'd likely be Mopatis, as you are both gracious, diplomatic, and cooperative. Libras are all about balance and symmetry, and Mopatis did what he did so that the Targaryens could rule again, as they were supposed to. He also helped set Dany up to be who she is today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Salladhor Saan HBO Salladhor Saan is a friend of Ser Davos Seaworth, and he also fought by King Stannis' side until abandoning ship during the Battle of Blackwater. No one has heard from him since Season 4, although he's probably still alive somewhere out there in Westeros. Saan is a sneaky pirate, which means that if you're a Scorpio, you'd definitely be this character. Scorpios are known for being sly, manipulative, and super msyterious, and Saan is definitely all of those things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Quaithe HBO Quaithe had such a small role in the show that it's definitely easy to forget about her character: she is a shadowbinder and seer who warned Daenerys and Jorah about the plot to steal her dragons. She has similar powers to Melisandre, but we haven't heard from her since Season 2. As a Sagittarius, you are a clever, open-minded person who is also philosophical and all about transformation. We don't know a lot about Quaithe, but this certainly seems to describe her from what we do know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Meera Reed HBO Poor Meera Reed! She dedicated part of her life to helping Bran Stark survive the horrors of his life beyond the wall, only to be cast aside with a quick "thank you" that left her devastated. Although Reed said she was going to stay with her family through the Great War, it's easy to forget she was ever really there. As a Capricorn, you are responsible, disciplined, and all about getting the job done, so you would definitely be Reed. Reed was dedicated to her position as Bran's sidekick and did everything she had to do for him no matter, even when it hurt her. Her practical state of mind helped them through a lot.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Kinvara HBO It's easy to forget about Kinvara, who only had a few short scenes, but she's basically another version of Melisandre — she helped Tyrion and Varys in Season 6, as she was the High Priestess of the Red Temple in Volantis. The Aquarius sign is known for being unique, intuitive, super smart, and someone who has the ability to look into the future. You would definitely be Kinvara, who is all of those things. She's all about what's going on in the mind and has the power to see things others can't.