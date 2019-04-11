OK, who here is pumped, ready, and clearing out their Sunday night schedule for the next couple months in preparation for Game Of Thrones' final season? Pssh, just almost every living human I know, that's all. I have to admit, I haven't seen every episode of this much-loved series (shhh, it's a sore subject amongst my friends and I), but my favorite part of the show is most definitely the incredible array of magical-power-wielding mystical beings that characterize the GoT fantasy world. Obviously, astro-junkie that I am, I need to know the astrology of Game Of Thrones creatures. Because who doesn't want a Westeros spirit creature to identify with as they watch the show?

If you're gathering up your crew for a final season premiere viewing, I think discussing which mystical Game Of Thrones creatures are most like you will make for much more exciting small talk than will, say, whether Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will have a royal baby or not (I'm like, pretty sure they will — sorry, Meghan Markle). Plus, at this point in the pop culture present, knowing the Game Of Thrones creature that's your closest astrological match is probably more relevant than knowing your birth chart or Myers-Briggs personality type. Just sayin'.

So, which of Game Of Throne's fantasy characters is most like you, astrologically speaking? Bustle spoke with Kyle Thomas, resident astrologer at Love By Luna, who gave us the rundown on the mystical Game Of Thrones creature that represents each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Dragon

I stand by the fact that Daenerys' dragons are literally my favorite GoT characters — and obviously, these feisty-ass fire-breathers would be feisty-ass Aries. "As the first sign in the zodiac, the dragon embodies the Aries desire for freedom and conquest," explains Thomas. "Aries are known as leaders, and with the breath of fire, grace of flight, and tremendous hunger for more, the Aries dragon would be able to stun the world with awe and fear." Sounds like Aries power to me!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The Weirwood Tree

Grounded, sensitive, deeply rooted in the earth, it makes total sense that Taurus would be the powerful, everlasting weirwood tree, worshipped by the Children of the Forest. "Taurus is the first Earth Sign, and no other symbol relates more to these strong, sturdy, and resilient people than the weirwood tree of Westeros," shares Thomas. "Their mighty power is not only holy but can be eternal, much like the steady strength of Taurus ... Taurus will devote their entire being to what they love and will firmly plod along, allowing nothing to sway them from their path."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Three-Eyed Raven

Geminis are highly perceptive, hungry for knowledge, and always moving quickly, like a bird in the sky — and they totally embody the vibe of the three-eyed raven. "Gemini is the first Air Sign, deeply connected to the intellect, mind, and communication. This closely associates them with the symbol of the three-eyed raven," says Thomas. "With the ability to connect with the magic of Greensight, the ability to perceive future, past, or contemporary but distant events in dreams, Gemini crave knowledge and bigger horizons."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Wargs

Wargs are definitely the sensi, empathetic Cancers of GoT, with their ability to commune with animals and see things through their eyes. "When it comes to Cancer, they all have a natural ability to go deep into their emotions and perceive important and intuitive truths. This is what connects them to the sensitive and profound wargs of Westeros," explains Thomas. "Like Cancer the crab, wargs tie the physical and the internal. Cancer are in-tune with vibrations at all times, making them one of the most connected signs to the energy around them."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): A Red Priestess

The Red Priestesses are powerful and glamorous, so it makes sense that they'd be flashy fire-sign Leos. Because just as Leo's ruler is the sign. a Red Priestess' ruler is the Lord of Light. "Leo, the mighty lion, is deeply connected to light, pride, and power. These associations also connect this mighty sign to the symbol of a Red Priestess," explains Thomas. "[T]heir powers make them stand apart from all others in the world of Westeros, just as all Leo stand apart from the zodiac here because they are ruled by the Sun."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos are caretakers. They love deeply, are protective of those that they care about, and come ready with a plan. Their GoT mystical twin? The direwolf. "Virgo are all about routine, growth, and harvest [and] Virgo’s symbol in Westeros is the direwolf. This is because Virgo is known for their incredible ability to build a clan and take care of all the important details for everyone to be happy and safe around them," shares Thomas. "Like the packs of direwolves in Westeros, Virgo makes sure no one is left behind."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

"Wights, the army of the dead reanimated by White Walkers, are the perfect reflection of what their partners want them to be — at the complete expense of the self," explains Thomas. Similarly, Libras are people pleasers, and they'll do whatever it takes to create balance and harmony in their relationships. "Libra in Westeros are represented by wights," explains Thomas. "While this may appear weak, it is not. Wights are nigh-indestructible, powerful forces that crush anything that stands before themselves and their other half."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Warlocks

"Known in Westeros to gather at the House of the Undying, warlocks have risen into the elite through their influence and mysticism," explains Thomas. It makes sense, then, that the deeply mystical, mysterious Scorpio would be their astrological match. "Scorpio will do what is necessary to get what they want. This is what connects them to a powerful order of magic practitioners in Westeros, the warlocks," continues Thomas. "The full extent of a warlock’s power is not fully known, just as the true depth of a Scorpio’s passion and emotion are nearly limitless."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's no surprise that the Lord of Light's "shadows" would be fire signs — none other than wild child Sag, of course. "Sagittarius, of all the signs, is hardest to hold down. This is what links them to the mysterious and mystical Shadows of Westeros," shares Thomas. "Gifted with intangibility, speed, and deadly weaponry, Shadows undertake dangerous missions on their master’s behalf. Like Sagittarius of Earth, they’re always willing for an adventure even if the stakes are high."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): White Walkers

If there's anyone you're afraid will beat you at your own game, it's a Capricorn — so they've certainly met their match in the White Walkers. "[W]ith a focus on icy logic rather than tender emotion, Capricorn will get what they want. These traits link them deeply with the White Walkers of Westeros," shares Thomas. "Their connection to the life cycle and death completes the arc of the Earth Signs of Westeros, particularly because their ultimate dominion is likely to never fully be stopped." For the record, my Cap friend is the only person I've ever heard say they thought the Night King was hot, so there's that.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): The Faceless Men

Forward-thinking and always cutting-edge Aquarius is definitely the earthly embodiment of GoT's Faceless Men, who serve the Many-Faced God. "Aquarius is an Air Sign here on Earth and is always related to genius, vision, and the future ... Because of these associations, their zodiac symbol in Westeros is that of a Faceless Man," shares Thomas. "Faceless Men relinquish their previous identities ... which allows them to become entirely different people by shapeshifting their faces. Aquarius has an ability to understand many forms of culture and people here on Earth, which allows them to also shift when needed and look to future horizons."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Children Of The Forest

Sensitive, intuitive Pisces babies are spiritual by nature, and tend to be more attuned to the interconnectedness of all life — much like the Children of the Forest. "All Pisces have a natural ethereal quality to them, as well as very developed intuitive and emotional resources. Because of these special attributes, the symbol of Pisces in Westeros is the Children of the Forest," explains Thomas. "This mystical race worshipped the countless and nameless spirits of every tree, rock, and stream, understanding that life exists beyond just the physical."