Eight seasons of Game of Thrones have introduced viewers to so many different characters, it can feel overwhelming to even the biggest of fans to keep track of them all. Throughout the time the series has been on air, we've met all sorts of fictional characters: Some of them are so lovable that we wish we could protect them ourselves (Sansa Stark), others are a total inspiration (Arya Stark), some have changed massively (Jaime Lannister), some are heroes (Jon Snow), and some... are just straight up evil. Actually, a lot are. Game of Thrones has no shortage of villains, that's for sure.

You might already have an idea of what zodiac signs the Game of Thrones characters would be if they believed in horoscopes in Westeros — but have you ever wondered which character you would be if you were in the show? Or, to make things interesting, which Game of Thrones villain you would be, based on your zodiac sign? Everyone has a dark side, after all, and the negative traits that come along with your zodiac sign could show exactly what kind of evil you'd be capable of inflicting onto others if you were a villain in this show.

Check out the list below to find out which terrifying and intimidating villain you would be based on your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cersei Lannister HBO As an Aries, you're a confident person who feels born to be a leader. That can be a good thing, but you have some negative traits as well: that confidence can easily be seen as arrogance, you're beyond stubborn and you always want your way, and you're pretty impulsive and impatient. On top of that, you have a habit of being quite confrontational because you insist on always speaking your mind. This pretty much describes Cersei Lannister exactly: she doesn't always fully think something through before she acts, she's the most stubborn person in Westeros, and she's all about herself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Euron Greyjoy HBO A Taurus has the ability to be down to earth and generous, but on the more negative side, you're also known for being very stubborn and lazy at times. You love to be surrounded by nice things, but sometimes that goes overboard and you're more than a little materialistic. You're also really self-indulgent, and have a tendency to be ignorant towards what anyone else might be feeling. On top of that, you can be quite possessive and jealous. Euron Greyjoy is all of these things and more — he's definitely a Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Gregor Clegane HBO As a Gemini, you can sometimes lack consistency — you are known for being the twins of the zodiac, after all. You can also have a lot of difficulty making decisions, and you're not exactly a total leader because of it. While not much is known about Ser Gregor Clegane, also known as The Mountain, it's clear that he's not that independent: he's Cersei's sidekick, basically, and he just does what she says instead of making decisions on his own.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ser Meryn Trant HBO Remember Ser Meryn Trant? He was the knight that protected Joeffrey Baratheon through every evil thing he did? And, uh, he did a lot of truly terrible things. If you're a Cancer, unfortunately, you may in some way identify with him. Cancers are known for being moody and pessimistic sometimes, and Ser Meryn Trant literally never smiled — ever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ramsay Bolton HBO Ah, Leo. Everything is about you — or, at least, you think everything should be about you — and you always want to be the best. Leos are known for their egos, just like Ramsay Bolton. You can be jealous, impatient when you want what you want immediately, and headstrong — nothing can change your mind once you've set your sights on something.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23): Tywin Lannister HBO Virgos are super smart perfectionists who are also very practical and analytical. As a Virgo, you're known for being way too critical if people don't live up to your exacting expectations, you're a bit too fastidious at times, you're harsh and blunt because you don't believe in sugar-coating, and you can be pretty judgmental. Just like Tywin Lannister! This leader might be evil, but he was also very smart, and he was ruthlessly cruel in his quest to keep everything perfect, the way he wanted it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Walder Frey HBO Sorry, Libra, but it looks like you share some traits with evil Walder Frey. You both have a tendency to be superficial and unreliable, and you can also both be detached and indecisive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Night King HBO The Night King shares both your good and bad traits, Scorpio. You're both focused, brave people who rely on their intuition to get through life. But you can also be extremely secretive (does anyone really know anything about the Night King?) and are a wonderful manipulator. You can also be a pretty powerful dominating force, in a scary way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Joffrey Baratheon HBO I'm sorry... if you're a Sagittarius, then you would definitely be Joffrey Baratheon if you were a villain in this show. Sags are very straight-forward people who have no problem saying things the way they are. You can also be a bit tactless, because sometimes you're just way too honest and blunt.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Littlefinger HBO Capricorns are very smart, ambitious people who know how to be super disciplined — as a Capricorn, you know what you need to do to go after what you want, and you are not impulsive about it at all. Everything is carefully calculated, which was always Littlefinger's way. You can also be stubborn and pessimistic, just like Littlefinger.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Melisandre HBO As an Aquarius, you are probably the most unique sign in the zodiac, someone who is on their own fiercely independent path. You're also extremely intuitive and intelligent, and you have the ability to foresee the future — exactly like Melisandre. You can also both be unpredictable, very detached, and extremist: it's all or nothing.