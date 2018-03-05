When it come to the Oscars, actors are known for going overboard with the glitz and the glam, often wearing flowing gowns, lots of sparkle, and tons of jewels — and causing all of our jaws to collectively drop in the process. But every now and again, someone will come along and prove that the most minimal of gowns can make a big impact, just like Margot Robbie's red carpet look.

The I, Tonya star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role as ice skating legend Tonya Harding, arrived at the 2018 Academy Awards in a simple, white gown. And yet, she did anything but blend in. With the crisp white lines, and beautiful detailing around the shoulders, Robbie looked every bit as Oscar-worthy as some of her more over-the-top counterparts.

And really, what else can you expect when someone wears Chanel? Robbie, who has been popping up left and right in the brand ever since she was named brand ambassador, clearly knows how to rock the label.

As Amy de Klerk noted in Harper's Bazaar, "This is the first big fashion contract that Robbie ... has landed. The actress has worn the French fashion house on the red carpet on numerous occasions recently, including for the Oscar nominees luncheon and for the Critics’ Choice Awards this year."

The dress was a beautiful, white column of cascading fabric, with a small train that trailed behind her. It seemed like a grown up, red carpet version of a few of her ice skating looks from I, Tonya.

It was all very "ice princess," with the ruffles bringing to mind the traditional ice skating outfits of yesteryear. And the crystal bag seeming like a chunk of the skating rink itself.

The dress was strapless with a soft garland-like detail draping around the neckline and shoulders. Again, very ice skater-y.

But the look was also all about keeping the star fresh. "Margot’s super-young to have accomplished all of this, so I wanted it to feel that way — very cool and representative of her as a person," Robbie's stylist, Kate Young, told Hollywood Reporter. "Sometimes evening gowns for the Oscars can be aging, in a way, with heavy embroidery or heavy jewelry. The embroidery on this dress is really modern and interesting.”

Mission accomplished, don't you think?

The fresh look also paired perfectly with Robbie's short blonde bob, which was a far cry from the early '90s crimped look she rocked in the movie. And there was nary a frizzy bang in sight.

In keeping with the simple vibes, the actress also went minimal with her makeup, opting for pink lipstick and flushed cheeks. She looked radiant, like she had just stepped off the ice after winning a skating competition.

And the same was true of her jewelry. “She’s wearing diamonds because I love the energy of big stones," Young told Hollywood Reporter. "Everybody’s into crystals and diamonds are the biggest and most powerful crystals. But it can also be a minefield because they can make you look like the Queen of England in a hot second. So part of it was finding diamonds that felt cool and authentic.”

But let's take a second and get back to that bag. It looked like a chunk of pure ice, dangling from a thin metal chain. Pure magic.

Oscar nomination or no Oscar nomination, it was clear Robbie was a star at the Academy Awards. Not only did she rock Chanel in a gorgeous, fresh way, but to be nominated for the first time for Best Actress, along with the likes of Frances McDormand and Meryl Streep, proved that we'll only be seeing more of her from here.