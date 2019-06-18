One of Hannah B.'s Bachelorette contestants may be getting down on one knee a lot sooner than this season's finale. In a season preview that aired on Monday night, host Chris Harrison approaches Hannah and lets her know a someone is there with a ring and ready to pop the question. However, we don't actually see the mystery man who's so convinced Hannah is his future wife. So who proposes to Hannah on The Bachelorette? Is it a remaining contestant or someone who barges back into the mansion? Does she say yes? Why does she seem so upset by the idea? Bachelorette fans have a million questions, and there are a few different ways this situation could play out.

As Harrison makes Hannah aware of the situation, which he says will "change everything," footage of men ranging from Mike to Peter roll onscreen, hinting that it could be one of them who's about to ask Hannah to marry them. But Hannah's reaction to the news makes it deeply confusing. She's shown crying, and says she's "obviously struggling. "Things would've been so different if he wasn't here right now. I don't know what to do, and I'm scared."

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

So let's roll through the options, here. There's Mike, who's shown in a suit riding an elevator to an unknown location as the trailer rolls on. He definitely seems like a great catch — we've seen him open up to Hannah about some pretty serious parts of his past, we've seen him goofing around and being silly with the group, and he's even made himself a favorite to be the next Bachelor. I wish we had seen more of his and Hannah's interactions, but they do seem to have a good connection.

Mike doesn't really give off the vibe of someone who would usurp the natural order of things, though. I could picture Mike plugging along through the traditional steps of the show and proposing at the end if that's what feels right, not proposing out of nowhere weeks early. Hannah's reaction also doesn't make sense when it comes to Mike — it's difficult to imagine such a negative reaction to him proposing.

More to come...