A new season of The Bachelorette is here, and the show may be up to its same old tricks. Becca’s premiere was pretty tame, as far as premiere episodes go — Becca met all the guys on her season, and some had cheesy lines. Another tattled on another contestant (yes, already), and Becca gave out her first impression rose. Pretty standard stuff. And when The Bachelorette showed the previews for the rest of the season, there was a guy on a stretcher and an ambulance. Who gets hurt on Becca's Bachelorette?

This is something that tends to happen on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Heck, sometimes, they even throw this nonsense into seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, too. I’ve seen one too many episodes of UnREAL to know that sometimes, b-roll of lights and sirens is used to stir some stuff up. In this case, it seems like Blake gets hurt, and he’s supposedly on a stretcher with blood everywhere. We don’t know how or when or why this happens, but it’s just used to drum up some intrigue and a little bit of that feeling you get when you have to look at a car accident (as if the show in general weren’t enough of a car accident).

Of course, the previews provide us with more questions than answers, and Twitter users want to know what’s going on. Fortunately, most know that this is probably all smoke and mirrors.

Hey — you can't get most things past hardcore fans of The Bachelorette, and an ambulance in the preview is just another day. We've seen it all — women being left on islands on two-on-one dates, emotional breakups that were 30 minutes too long, women who called themselves "chicken enthusiasts," men who were obsessed with cologne. It's all been done, and an ambulance is probably just another way of drumming up some drama for the coming weeks of the season. It could be as simple as a group date gone wrong — many a contestant has gotten mildly injured on those athletic dates.

And, speaking of drama, Becca spoke to the hosts of On Air With Ryan Seacrest to shed a little bit of light on what's to come for her season. She assured Seacrest that all of the stuff we've seen of her on television is so, so real. "For me, everything I did and said was me and I know that people think at times I’m told to say something, but it’s all me," she said. “A lot of times I cringe because I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I just said that or did that’ but, yeah, it’s real.”

Like, uh, everyone who watched at home, she also thought that the limo introductions were super cheesy. “They really — I will say — every entrance the guys always did something funny or memorable and there were some that I cringed at a little bit, but for the most part, I was always laughing though,” she said. “And it was cute because they were all so nervous and so was I.”

Nervous tingles aside, Becca recently told People that she is indeed engaged. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind," she admitted to the magazine.

Becca may have had some serious drama if that whole "ambulance" thing proves to be true, but it's probably worth it if she and her fiancé live happily ever after. If he's the injured party, it's a great story to tell the grandkids, and if he's not, let's hope that guy goes home relatively unscathed.