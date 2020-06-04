When it comes to planning a romantic meal, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's food and wine expertise isn't going to waste. As a source confirmed to E! News in November, Porowski is dating New York City-based advertising executive Kevin Harrington. The two made their public debut as a couple while attending multiple celebrity Halloween parties in matching costumes last October.

They've since celebrated Thanksgiving (or "Farmsgiving") and Taylor Swift's 30th birthday together, as well as gone hiking in Utah and took a ski trip to Switzerland. Since March, they've been quarantining together in Austin, Texas after production for Queer Eye Season 6 was halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porowski, who identifies as sexually fluid, is currently developing a Netflix rom-com loosely based on his dating life. As he explained to the Associated Press last August, he worried about whether he was "gay enough" to be on Queer Eye. "I think I did certainly have a bit of shame being fluid when I was growing up because I didn't know too many people who I could relate to," he said. Porowski added to GQ that he feels like it would "make it easier for people to understand sometimes" if he referred to himself as gay, but doing so would dishonor the women who he's been in love with.

Porowski was previously in a relationship with Joey Krietemeyer, but the two split in October 2018 after seven years together, according to Us Weekly. He then dated Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff for about a year before the two broke up in August 2019, per People.

One person Antoni has not dated is Queer Eye costar Jonathan Van Ness. The duo sparked dating rumors last July and even created an Instagram account, @jvntoni, to feed the flames, later explaining it was all a joke. "Also for clarification, @jvn & I are a couple.... of very close friends who run a satirical couple account and may fall in love someday, but that day is not necessarily today," Porowski tweeted on July 31.

His relationship with Kevin, however, seems to be the real deal.