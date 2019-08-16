Congratulations are in order for a certain Saturday Night Live alum. According to People, Kristen Wiig is engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman. This exciting news might lead you to wonder, who is Avi Rothman? Well, coincidentally enough, he actually shares a comedy background with the Bridesmaids star.

The publication reported that Wiig and Rothman became engaged earlier this year after about three years of dating. They went on to say that engagement rumors were first sparked back in May when the Ghostbusters actor was seen wearing a sparkler on her ring finger during a screening of Booksmart in Los Angeles.

The two were first spotted in public together back in 2016 when they were seen showing off some PDA during a trip to Kauai, Hawaii, per People and E! News. At the time, a source told People that they had been “secretly dating for a few months" and that they were "really happy together."

Based on People's report about Wiig's beau, the couple has quite a lot in common. Like his fiancée, Rothman has an impressive background in the comedy landscape. In addition to writing, producing, directing, and acting, he also trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles. The theater focuses on improvisation and sketch comedy and just so happens to be where Wiig also studied.

Back in 2016, People offered up even more details about Wiig's beau, including exactly how he found his passion for the world of comedy. He told The Laugh Button in 2010 that he has his family to thank for his love of the genre,

"I guess I was always attracted to comedy ever since I was a kid. I remember I used to imitate my grandparents… I think a lot of people in my family had good senses of humor… My brother, who is ten years older than me, would always make me laugh. He always seemed to have an easy time finding humor in different situations."

As he went on to say in the interview, he has a penchant for developing unique and hilarious characters, just like Wiig, including one named The Yoga Guy.

Speaking of yoga, elsewhere in the interview, he detailed to the publication that he's a dedicated yogi. “My sister got me into yoga about seven years ago. For a while I became addicted and was in class five times a week,” he told publication, "I’m usually the quiet one in class, generally keeping to myself.”

He went on to say that his time in the yoga studio definitely helped him develop the "Yoga Guy" character, “I love observing people. At times I thought there were so many characters in my yoga class. I would see a lot of guys blatantly hitting on and trying to pick up women, and vice versa.”

Besides his well-established comedy background, People also revealed one very interesting factoid about Wiig's fiancé that relates back to a famous superstar. Apparently, the funnyman is good friends with Adele. Talk about a random, and incredibly awesome, Hollywood connection.

So, when it comes to Wiig and Rothman's wedding, not only might you find more than a few fun aspects to the funny couple's nuptials, but you also might find none other than Adele in attendance.