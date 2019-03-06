There's a brand new drama coming to BBC Two. MotherFatherSon follows the story of a self-made American businessman who owns one of the world's most powerful media empires. The show's cast includes actor Billy Howle, Sarah Lancashire, and Hollywood superstar Richard Gere. But who is Billy Howle, and has he appeared in anything else you've seen? Well, it seems Howle caught the acting bug at a pretty young age.

According to The Sun, Howle has a seriously impressive acting CV. He was born in Stoke-On-Trent and after a year studying at drama school, he enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, graduating in 2013. Since then, Howle has gone on to appear in TV shows including the E4 series Glue and the miniseries Witness For The Prosecution. The actor is also no stranger to the big screen, landing roles in films such as On Chesil Beach and the Academy Award-winning Dunkirk.

In addition to acting, the 29-year-old has also worked as a model, and once appeared alongside Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne in a campaign for Prada. In an interview with The Guardian, Howle revealed he splits his time between London and Margate, and currently has a girlfriend who does not hail from the world of acting. He told the publication, "[she's] not an actor. Actors are always at loggerheads with each other in relationships. I found that out the hard way."

BBC

In MotherFatherSon, Howle plays Caden, a character whose out of control behaviour causes serious repercussions for his entire family. Discussing his part in the drama, Howle told the BBC: "I feel humbled to be given the opportunity to portray such a complex role with such a specific set of challenges, for me as a person and an actor. I really hope that I can do it justice. And what better people to be collaborating with?! I can’t wait to get going."

As previously mentioned, the eight-part series also stars Richard Gere (yes, the Richard Gere) as Max Finch, a self-made American businessman who owns the fictional UK newspaper The National Reporter. Helen McCrory plays Fich's ex-wife, Kathryn Villiers, and Sarah Lancashire portrays Angela Howard, a former businesswoman turned politician.

After Finch places his son in a high-profile position within the family business, Caden becomes one of the most powerful people in the country. However, he's well aware that his father considers him a liability, and this resentment, combined with the pressure of the job, forces him into a downward spiral.

BBC on YouTube

Caden's drug-fuelled lifestyle eventually takes its toll, and the character suffers a massive stroke. This devastating news puts the future of the family and their business empire in jeopardy, and has significant implications for the country as whole in the run-up to a general election.

MotherFatherSon starts at 9.00 p.m., March 6 on BBC Two.