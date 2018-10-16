Hunted is returning for a celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. None other than the Love Island dream team, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, will reunite to take on the trackers. The pair stole the hearts of the villa and the nation in Love Island 2017. Since then they have never taken their shenanigans too far away from our screens. So in all the speculation, who is Chris Hughes dating? Whilst Cetinay may be his onscreen partner in crime, does he have anyone behind the scenes?

By the looks of things, the Love Island heart throb may actually be single. Let me take a minute to compose myself. He finished Love Island 2017 third with girlfriend Olivia Attwood and the provided the nation with the joy that was Cash Hughes. However it was not meant to be, as in March 2018 the couple broke up on their spin off reality show, Crackin’ On. Since then, Hughes has been connected to some fairly high profile ladies. In April 2018 he confirmed he was dating Made in Chelsea’s, Emily Blackwell, as OK! reports, and the pair kept fans well informed about their dates all over the beautiful Gloucestershire countryside on Instagram. Very cute indeed.

In July 2018, The Sun reported that Hughes had been seeing Stephanie Lam secretly. Lam entered the Love Island villa herself in 2018. A source told the publication, “Chris and Stephanie have been dating on and off for six months but this was an opportunity too good for her to miss out on so she's gone for it.” However, friends close to Lam said that the pair had never dated, they just met up a few times as friends.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Hughes’ love life that it feels fitting he found fame on Love Island. I contacted a press representative for Hughes to try and clarify if he is dating anyone right now but I am still waiting for a reply. If Hughes’ social media is anything to go off, it looks like he may well be single, but he is certainly getting up to a lot of fun with Kem Cetinay, Dan Osborne, and other famous pals.

He will appear alongside his Love Island rapping partner and best friend on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted. The pair will attempt to remain off the grid and hide from trackers for as long as possible. I am already laughing at the idea of it. It looks like he is about as excited as me. In an Instagram post he wrote, “Hunted is back Tuesday night! Tag your friend to remind them. Crazy experience... See how we got on! All in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, let’s support.”

While it is all a bit ambiguous it looks like Hughes may be back on the market. If you want to catch up with the biggest heart throb from Love Island 2017, or just be reminded of why Hughes and Cetinay were essentially the real viewers favourite couple on Love Island 2017, tune in to Channel 4 at 9 p.m on Tuesday 16 Oct.