David Walliams may today be best known as one of Britain's best-selling children's authors and one quarter of the current Britain's Got Talent judges line-up, but he was once the husband of the incredibly gorgeous supermodel, Lara Stone. The pair split back in 2015 and rumour has it that Walliams has been playing the dating field ever since. So, who is David Walliams dating right now — if he is even dating at all? And, who has he dated previously?

Back in February, it was reported by The Sun that Walliams was pursuing a romantic relationship with glamour model, Chloe Ayling, who first made the headlines after she was allegedly kidnapped. Not a lot has been reported about that relationship since, giving me cause to believe that if they were dating, things didn't quite work out between the two unlikely lovers.

Alas, while short-lived, it wouldn't be the first time Walliams has been involved in a rumoured relationship that didn't quite work out. So, who else has he dated?

One of the things I didn't know about Walliams — until constructing this very article — is that he has a seriously A-List dating history, which even includes a former Spice Girl. Honestly, it's incredible. Indeed, OK! Online reports that in the early '00s, Walliams was romantically linked to the likes of Lisa Snowdon, Patsy Kensit, Abi Titmuss, Emily Scott, and — yes — a Spice Girl.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2008, the Mirror reported the comedian was dating Geri Horner (neè Halliwell), although this clearly wasn't to last, as he later started dating Lara Stone. It looked like Walliams' dating days were behind him when the pair got married in London in 2010 and had a son together. Nonetheless, Walliams and Stone later divorced in 2015, making Walliams — once again — a single man.

Since his divorce, it appears Walliams has jumped right back into the celebrity dating scene, and has been linked to a number of other famous faces, including former Made in Chelsea and Celebrity Big Brother star, Ashley James, who the Mirror reports shared a number of dates with Walliams in November 2015.

The Sun reports he has also been romantically linked to Playboy model Emily Agnes and model Sylvia Flote, although, if the reports are correct, none of these relationships are thought to have worked out.

So, who could Walliams date next?

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, if Simon Cowell had his way, it could well be '80s popstar and The X Factor palm-leaf legend, Sinitta. Yes, really.

In an interview with heat in April, Walliams revealed that Cowell had previously attempted to set him up with his former flame. He said: "Last time I saw [Cowell] he was trying to fix me up with Sinitta, who's single now. Imagine if that happened? She'd have gone from Brad Pitt, to Simon Cowell, to me. That's a steep decline! What kind of woman would go out with us three?"

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In recent years, Walliams has also opened up about his sexuality. "You don't just fall in love with someone's body, do you? You fall in love with someone's soul and heart and brain," he told Radio Times in 2013. "Things can change for people over the years." In April last year the Little Britain alum told Sunday People that he "wouldn't totally rule it out [finding love with a man]", adding that, "I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed." He further commented: "I’m attracted to women. Sometimes I think it would be simpler if I wasn’t because people think I’m gay and I’m camp. It would just be quite easy but I do find women really, really attractive."

Career-wise things are going pretty well for Walliams, who has been filming a role in Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston's new Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery.

Thus, I'm sure Walliams will have a ton of new dating prospects as his star continues to rise.