One of the buzziest contestants of Colton's Bachelor season is Demi. When The Bachelor returns on Jan. 7, it seems like she may be one of the villains of the season, judging from promos. But outside of the reality dating franchise, Demi's job from The Bachelor sounds pretty legit. On her official ABC profile, Demi is listed as an interior designer. Yet, as her Instagram shows, she has dreams beyond the design world that her time on The Bachelor will surely help with.

Demi Burnett is a 23-year-old from Red Oak, Texas, and Chris Harrison said she's a contestant to look out for during his introduction of the Bachelor contestants on Facebook Live. "She's definitely one to watch. She comes out of the limo on fire. She is bold," Harrison said. He then teased a line that she said to Colton when she first meets him that Harrison said will make viewers want to pause the show to discuss. "She's one to keep an eye on. Things get hot and heavy on night one with her," Harrison concluded.

But beyond her perhaps scandalous behavior on The Bachelor, she works as an interior designer in real life. However, Demi doesn't have any public information on her Instagram or her Facebook page about her work as an interior designer. And that may be because she has other career aspirations.

Reality Steve has Demi listed as an actress/model and found her profile on ExploreTalent.com. On the website, she noted that she was interested in being cast in TV shows, music videos, films, commercials, and reality TV. She also made her model dreams clear in her Bachelor profile since one of her "fun facts" is: "One item on her bucket list is to be the first petite Victoria's Secret Angel — with an entourage known as the 'Demi Angels.'"

Clearly, she has achieved some of her career goals since she's on the most popular reality dating franchise on TV. And she apparently recently got some advice on how to navigate reality TV fame from another reality TV star. Us Weekly reported that Demi was hanging out with Paulie Calafiore at the beginning of January. The Big Brother, Ex on the Beach, and The Challenge star previously dated Danielle Maltby, who appeared on Nick Viall's Bachelor season and Bachelor in Paradise. But Danielle and Paulie broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Challenge costar Cara Maria Sorbello.

However, before you think that Demi must not have won Colton's heart if she's with Paulie, a source told Us Weekly that she was just consulting him about how she'll be perceived on The Bachelor. "Paulie understands that he's the ultimate villain on TV right now," the insider told Us Weekly. "He knows that people see him a certain way, but ultimately, he's always there to help people if they want to chat."

So while Demi's Bachelor official career is interior designer, it looks like she's more focused on her fame right now. And after she makes waves on the first episode of The Bachelor, the world will see just how famous she gets.