The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are still getting to know Denise Richards, which means they're still getting to know her partner, Aaron Phypers as well. Episode by episode, they've shared more about their relationship, but let's dive in a little deeper now that they're talking marriage on the show. Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers seems like an equally great addition to this RHOBH cast.

Their relationship alone is pretty intriguing, and admittedly confusing to follow. During the March 12 episode, Denise was so casual when she let Lisa Rinna know that she was getting married soon. She didn't even want an engagement ring. She just wanted to skip right to the wedding bands. Later, Aaron and Denise went out to eat and they decided to tie the knot in days due to both their both schedules and for some romantic symbolism. Considering that the viewers just "met" Denise and Aaron, it feels like this was all moving so fast, which is not a bad thing at all. It's a lot more interesting than some of the plotlines that drag out for way too long (cough, cough, puppygate).

So, how quickly did it all come together? Denise and Aaron got married on Sept. 8, 2018 in Malibu, California according to an article from Us Weekly. And, yes, the wedding was filmed for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which means viewers might get to see it. Interestingly enough, Us Weekly only confirmed that Denise and Aaron were engaged just the day before they tied the knot.

However, the couple was actually low key engaged since January 2018 according to Us Weekly. A source told the magazine, "They have just kept it quiet because they didn’t want a lot of attention leading up to the wedding." This makes sense, since Aaron was in the middle of a divorce from Nicollette Sheridan, which wasn't finalized until August.

Now that the timeline is (hopefully) all straightened out, there's a lot more to discuss when it comes to Aaron.

1 He Owns A Healing Center aaronwilliamcameron on Instagram Aaron runs Quantum 360, which is described on its official website as a "state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit." It's a little complicated to understand, but the company's site claims that they "rejuvenate DNA function to improve skin vitality and help you look and feel younger." Sure, why not?

2 He Has Acting Experience aaronwilliamcameron on Instagram Aaron doesn't have the longest list of credits on his IMdb page, but he does have some acting experience. He had a part in the 2011 short film The Leap. He also acted in the 2009 documentary Air Emergency, which included reenactments real-life air disasters.

3 He Was Married To Nicollette Sheridan Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Is Nicollette Sheridan going to show up for the Season 9 reunion taping. Or better yet as a cast member for Season 10? Her name has been mentioned in many episodes already — never by Denise and Aaron, it should be noted, but drama queen Lisa Rinna was more than happy to fill in some gaps for viewers. ICYMI: Nicollette was also married to Harry Hamlin for eleven months according to Bravo's The Daily Dish. This was before he got together with Lisa, of course Nicollette was married to Aaron for six months, but it took them nearly two years to get divorced.

4 He Is Close With Denise's Daughters aaronwilliamcameron on Instagram Aaron has acclimated well into the family. Denise has two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Sam and Lola. She also adopted Eloise on her own. Aaron held down the fort while Denise went to the Bahamas with the RHOBH cast at the beginning of the season and Denise has also shared plenty of photos of her husband and children hanging out. They're one big happy family already.

6 He Loves Dogs aaronwilliamcameron on Instagram It's unclear if Aaron owns a lot of dogs, has a lot of dog friends, or some mixture of both. But, based on his Instagram page, he does spend a lot of time with canines.

7 He's All About Numbers aaronwilliamcameron on Instagram During the March 12 episode, Aaron and Denise decided on September 8 partly based on the numbers. He told her, "So in numerology, to add it all up, it's infinity: eight." Denise seemed a little puzzled at first, but when he explained it, she was on board with the proposed wedding date.