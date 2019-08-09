Netflix's latest psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes is based on Sarah Pinborough's best-selling novel of the same name, and tells the story of an unconventional love triangle which begins to take a dark turn. The cast of the miniseries includes the likes of Robin Hood actor Eve Hewson and Vanity Fair's Tom Bateman. But who is Eve Hewson? Here's everything we know about the Behind Her Eyes star.

According to her official website, Eve Hewson is an Irish actor who was born in Dublin on July 7, 1991. In addition to her on-screen roles, Hewson is known as being the second daughter of activist Ali Hewson and U2 frontman Bono. As reported by the Belfast Telegraph, Hewson previously attended St. Andrew's College in Blackrock, Dublin, and later moved to study at New York University.

Hewson's acting debut came in 2005 when she appeared in the short film Lost and Found alongside her sister, Jordan. Three years later, the Behind Her Eyes actor starred in her first feature-length production The 27 Club, however, Hewson's first major role arrived in 2011 after appearing in This Must Be the Place. In 2014, the actor also starred in the U.S. drama series The Knick as Nurse Lucy Elkins — a role she is perhaps best known for.

As previously mentioned, Hewson will soon appear in Netflix's upcoming thriller Behind Her Eyes. According to Cosmopolitan, the six-part series tells the story of Louise, a single mother who supports her family by working part-time in a psychiatrist's office. After engaging in an affair with her new boss, and forming an unlikely new friendship, Louise's life takes a strange turn. Although starting out as an unconventional love triangle, the story quickly evolves into a dark, suspenseful tale — and Louise finds herself wrapped up in a dangerous web of secrets.

According to Deadline, Behind Her Eyes will be brought to us by the The Crown's production company, Left Bank Pictures, and is based on Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name. In the original book, the blurb requests that readers "don’t trust this book, don’t trust these people, don’t trust yourself and whatever you do, don’t give away that ending" — and this isn't the first time Pinborough's work has been snapped up by the streaming platform, because the author's teen thriller, 13 Minutes, is set to be adapted into a Netflix original film by Gossip Girl creator, Josh Schwartz.

As reported by Variety, the series is directed by Erik Richter Strand, and in addition to Hewson, the cast of Behind Her Eyes includes The Night Manager's Simona Brown, Vanity Fair actor Tom Bateman, and Game of Thrones star Robert Aramayo. Production on the series is currently underway, with filming taking place in both London and Scotland.

If reactions to the original book give us any indication, Behind Her Eyes could be one to look out for, and I cannot wait for the series to make its debut on Netflix later in the year.