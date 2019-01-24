Surely most people in the world must fancy Gillian Anderson at least a little bit, right? When she first emerged as Scully on The X Files, she wasn't just responsible for many people's "I want to believe" phases, but for their sexual awakenings too. That's why I couldn't think of a more suitable actor to play a sex therapist on new Netflix show Sex Education than her. She's perfect. In fact, her appearance on the show has renewed my curiosity in who's lucky enough to call Anderson their own. So, who is Gillian Anderson dating? I think I can safely say that I'm not the only one who wants to know.

Anderson quickly shot to fame in 1993 when she first appeared as agent Dana Scully on The X-Files. Since then, she has starred in a number of successful TV shows and films, and has won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Last year, the actress was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Express reports.

The last time Anderson revealed her relationship status was back in February, 2018, when she opened up in a Times Magazine interview about her relationship with The Crown creator Peter Morgan. Anderson, who explained that she identifies as bisexual to Out Magazine back in 2012, joked to the Times Magazine that she and Morgan were only "part long-term." The actress said: "I could be with a woman next year! Part of me looks long-term. As long as there's always a back door." Considering she's recently been cast as Margaret Thatcher in Morgan's The Crown, as Bustle reported on Monday, Jan. 21, I'm guessing that things are going swimmingly for these two.

In her interview with the Times, Anderson revealed that being in a relationship with someone who works in the same industry as her is a new, refreshing development. "I’m constantly grateful for the symbiosis because I haven’t had that experience before," she said. The Daily Mail was the first to pick up on their relationship, as on Oct. 28, 2016, the paper reported that Anderson had attended a party in New York alongside Morgan, where she was allegedly overheard telling friends they were in relationship.

Before Morgan, Anderson was dating Mark Griffiths, the father of two of her children, Felix and Oscar. They parted ways in 2012, the Daily Mail reported, but it's not known whether Anderson dated anyone else in the four-year interim between Griffiths and Morgan. Before her six-year relationship with Griffiths, Anderson had been married to photojournalist and documentary producer Julian Ozanne from 2004 and 2006, according to People Magazine.

The star's first marriage was with the Canadian television art director Clyde Klotz. They were married in 1994, and their daughter Piper Maru was born later that same year, according to Lifetime Magazine. The couple divorced a few years later in 1997.

Anyway, back to the present. It looks like things are going well for Anderson and Morgan. I mean, if the guy can stomach seeing his girlfriend as Margaret Thatcher, then I think this relationship really must be built to last.