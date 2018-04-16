On Sunday evening, 20/20 aired a much anticipated interview — a sit-down with the former director of the FBI who was controversially fired by President Trump last year in 2017. The interview also featured a discussion with James Comey's wife, Patrice, who is a Hillary Clinton supporter and was utterly devastated when Clinton lost the election.

Comey explained to George Stephanopoulos that Patrice, along with the couple's daughters, are Clinton supporters who were hoping to see her win the 2016 presidential election. Patrice discussed her disappointment in the election's results with Stephanopoulos, telling the journalist, “I wanted a woman president really badly, and I supported Hillary Clinton. A lot of my friends worked for her. And I was devastated when she lost."

Patrice also added that she felt enormous sadness at Clinton's loss, noting, "I just can't even imagine the pain she's [Clinton's] gone through. I cried Election Day. I went on the Women's March the day after the inauguration." However, she also expressed frustration with how Clinton portrayed Comey's actions after the former lost the presidential race.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Comey re-opened the investigation into Clinton's private email server she used while she was secretary of state during the Obama administration. In her book, What Happened, Clinton cast partial blame on Comey for her loss in the 2016 election, saying that Comey "shivved" her. In response to Clinton's characterization of her husband in her book, Patrice noted on 20/20, "That made me so sad.”

Patrice met Comey while the two were attending college at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. The couple married in 1987 and have six children together, including a late son, Collin, who passed away when he was nine days old.

According to the CT Mirror, Patrice has a master's degree in counseling from Fairfield University, which she obtained in 2015. According to PopSugar, Patrice has worked as a court-appointed special advocate in juvenile court. The CT Mirror also reported that, over the years, Patrice and Comey served as foster parents for children who had been removed from their homes in Connecticut and Virginia.

After he was nominated to serve as FBI director during Obama's administration, Comey expressed gratitude to Patrice. As reported by Westport Now, the former director said during a press conference in 2013, "Nearly everything I am and have done in my adult life is due to the great good fortune of marrying up,” something which prompted laughter from the audience.

When talking with 20/20, Patrice defended her husband against Clinton's suggestion that Comey may have caused her to lose the presidential election — and said that she had expected the candidate to react differently to Comey's announcement that he was re-opening the email investigation. As Patrice told Stephanopoulos,

Here's the thing: I knew that if there were emails that pertained to this investigation on Anthony Weiner's laptop, the FBI had to go get them ... And as a supporter of Hillary Clinton, I wanted her to say, ‘That's what I want the FBI to do. Of course they have to do that. I don't want them on Anthony Weiner's computer. And I'm sure it's innocent, but that's what they have to do.'

And then I'd want her to say — this is what I was dying for her to say — was, ‘We need the FBI. I'm glad they're doing it. I trust them. I didn't do anything wrong' ... Instead, I felt like she attacked the institution and my husband, and I was disappointed. I still wanted her to win. And I have a bias. I know I have a bias, 'cause I love my husband and I trust him.

Overall, it is quite clear that Comey and his, wife, Patrice, strongly support each other and have weathered many challenges together. As Comey navigates his post-FBI career, you can bet that Patrice will be there to encourage him along the way.