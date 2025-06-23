Emily Ratajkowski’s love for bikinis is no secret. Since she launched her own swim label, Inamorata, her name has practically become synonymous with the beachside uniform — especially the teeniest, stringiest ones. Naturally, now that it’s officially summer, the model is primed for flaunting her enviable waterproof wardrobe, and that’s exactly what she did over the weekend.

Emily’s Teeny-Tiny String Bikini

On Sunday, June 22, Ratajkowski headed to the beach for some quality time with her son, Sly. Ever the styling whiz, she found a way to combat New York’s heat wave with one simple fashion hack: skipping pants. The Kendall Jenner-approved pantsless trend has been adopted by nearly all major style stars (e.g., Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and Gwyneth Paltrow). Ratajkowski’s take, however, featured a swim dichotomy: a maximalist bikini with minimal coverage.

The colorful piece, which featured yellow and pastel blue straps, was a patterned thong that fully flaunted butt cheeks. While her bikini bottoms were skin-baring, she paired them with a piece that was its polar opposite.

On top, Ratajkowski wore a button-down top in a soft cotton candy pink hue. It featured a subtle peplum-esque flare, giving the look a slight coquette twist.

Instagram/emrata

She accessorized the ensemble with a maximalist bucket hat covered in Burberry’s signature tartan print and the trending Puma Speedcat Ballet Suede shoes (but more on that later).

Instagram/emrata

Her Plunging Mini Set

Ratajkowski traded in her pastels for a gilded moment when she changed into a second ’fit this weekend. She wore a sleeveless top with a cleavage-forward cowl neckline, a blast from the ’90s, and paired it with a matching micro miniskirt in gold.

She completed her look with a black handbag adorned with a scarf and the same black-and-white Puma shoes.

Instagram/emrata

She Loves The “Sneakerina”

ICYWW, her shoes are considered “sneakerinas,” the new sneaker-ballet-flat hybrid trend that’s been gaining ground among the style set. It’s the latest iteration of balletcore and has garnered legions of fans, including Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Julia Fox. While several brands are coming up with their takes on the shoe, Ratajkowski has a particular penchant for her Pumas, rocking them regularly in different colorways.

The ones she wore this weekend are, unfortunately, currently unavailable, but the shoe comes in multiple other hues. Additionally, new color combos will be available on July 3 for anyone who fancies a pair.

Anyone else adding to cart?