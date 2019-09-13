Fans may know her better as Kat Stratford, but do they know Julia Stiles' husband Preston J. Cook? To be honest, it's OK if they don't since, unlike the Hustlers star, he spends most of his time behind the camera. Though, Cook does have some acting credits to his name, which makes him a bit of a Hollywood double threat.

Cook's first acting gig was back in 2001 in the TV movie Strange Frequency. He later appeared on Smallville, The Twilight Zone, and had a recurring role on The L Word. His last onscreen IMDb credit is 2012's Underworld Awakening, though his role wasn't actually credited in that film.

For the last seven years, he's worked steadily as a camera assistant. According to his credits, Cook has worked on 23 projects since 2011, including The Revenant, Deadpool, and Overboard. His next project is the thriller Peace, which is based on the true events of WWII.

Knowing this, it's probably no surprise to hear that the two met on set. Cook worked as a camera assistant on Stiles' 2015 film Go With Me, in which she starred as a woman out for revenge against a dirty cop played by Ray Liotta. He would later work with his wife again on 2016's Jason Bourne, and now works with her on the TV series Riviera.

Stiles and Cook got engaged in 2015 on Christmas Eve. In an interview with Today, the actor revealed that the proposal was a surprise, though she did have some hopes. "We went on a big trip with his entire family over Christmas and New Year's," she told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. "So I kept saying to myself out loud, like every day, 'Do not ruin a perfectly good vacation by getting your hopes up. Just get it out of your head."

Following their engagement, Stiles and her fiancé got to spend time together in French Côte d’Azur while filming Riviera. “We were so lucky,” Stiles told Marie Claire UK of them getting to work together. “It turned into the most romantic experience ever.” Much like their wedding, which like their engagement was a surprise. The couple tied the knot in an intimate beach ceremony in Seattle over Labor Day weekend, two years after Cook proposed.

In her wedding day Instagram post, Stiles joked that the sudden ceremony had to do with the fact that they were pregnant with their first child. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she quipped in the caption of a sweet photo showing her new hubby's hand—check out those wedding bands!—resting on her belly.

A month later, Stiles gave birth to their son, sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers a month later. "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017," she wrote to introduce her baby boy. "Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping to bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'"

After two years of marriage, the couple seem to still be in that honeymoon phase. When Today asked how Stiles knew Cook was the one, she simple said, "He's just a really good man." A nice guy not finishing last — love to see it.