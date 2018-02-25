One of the most conspicuous parts of the 2018 PyeongChang closing ceremony happened far above the show. Forget the athletes parading through or the light shows, and look up to the VIP box to see the real drama that happened on Sunday. South Korea's president sat with foreign dignitaries that included Ivanka Trump and North Korea's Kim Yong Chol. The two didn't interact, but the president's daughter was seated just feet away from the former North Korean spy chief.

Kim's surname should sound familiar given that he shares it with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, the country's supreme leader. Spy chief Kim has been a controversial figure in his own right. Many conservative South Koreans protested his arrival in the South and tried to block his entry, as did many of the families of the 46 South Korean seamen whose deaths he allegedly is responsible for.

Among the general's most controversial acts is the attack on the Cheonan warship in 2010. He allegedly orchestrated the torpedoing of the ship. That same year he is thought to have pushed for another attack on the South, this time on Yeonpyeong Island, where shelling killed another four South Koreans. Both civilian and military targets were hit, raising tensions to their highest point since the Korean War ostensibly ended in 1953.

In addition to physical attacks that ended with the deaths of South Koreans, this Kim is also linked to the hacking of Sony Pictures in 2014 that saw the North try to interrupt the release of The Interview, which based a fair amount of its comedic material on the regime. That was part of his job at the General Reconnaissance Bureau from 2009 to 2016. That's the agency in charge of not only spying but also cyber warfare.

