Lewis Capaldi has been going from strength to strength in his career. Most impressively, the hilarious and talented singer is set to play at Glastonbury later this month, a career highlight for any artist in music, surely. But what about his personal life; who is Lewis Capaldi dating? Or is he even with somebody at all? I reached out to his manager to find out more, and am awaiting a response. In the mean time, while I wait to fill you in, let's assess the evidence we have on hand.

By the looks of things, the lovely Lewis is currently single and ready to mingle. In fact, the star has always been pretty vocal about his single status, using his Twitter profile to discuss his lack of prospects. When the singer was nominated for a BRIT Award in 2018, he took to social media to explain how he hoped the potential of winning such an accolade could improve his Tinder prospects:

"One for the Tinder bio. Been nominated for a BRITs AWARD," he wrote. "Seriously can't believe this is real, thank you so much to all of you."

He then continued: "From here on I'll insist everyone, including my mum and dad, refer to me only as BRITs Critics' Choice Award Nominee, Lewis Capaldi."

In response to the tweet sent out by the BRITs account ("Take a bow, @LewisCapaldi! Welcome to The #BRITs 2019 Critics' Choice shortlist!"), the singer wrote:

"Let's hope this dramatically improves my tinder match ratio, something needs to change."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many of his fans were actually a little shocked to hear he was struggling in the love department. One even wrote, "Everyone wants to date you, you don't need tinder."

As well as his rather hilarious commentary about single life on Twitter, Lewis also jokes around with radio hosts. In fact, Capital FM's Roman Kemp took it upon himself to set up three 'blind dates' with fans on the show once.

You can watch the dates taking place during this video on Capital FM, where Capaldi does take a shining to a fan named Laurel, who he says he will wine and dine at his local Nandos. Sounds pretty decent if you ask me.

While the singer's romantic prospects might be a little lacking at present, his work life is certainly not suffering at all. The relative newcomer is this year playing at the legendary Glastonbury festival; news that Capaldi unsurprisingly reacted to in his usual hilarious fashion. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of him cuddling a teddy bear alongside the following caption:

"I’M PLAYING GLASTONBURY! Saturday at 4pm on the Other Stage if you want to see me bottle it and end my career." LOL.

Glastonbury festival 2019 will take place between Wednesday, June 26 and Sunday, June 30, will see The Killers, The Cure, and Stormzy headlining. Also performing over the weekend will be Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, and Liam Gallagher. An impressive line up, and I'm sure Capaldi will fit in perfectly!