Fans are used to seeing Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with his many, many famous family members. Now, he has his own show, which his relatives will appear on here and there, but he also introduces some new faces to the reality TV landscape. One of those people is Scott's assistant Lindsay Diamond, who will be a regular fixture on his new reality show Flip It like Disick, which is about remodeling high-end homes and, as the name suggests, eventually flipping them for a profit.

Although this appears to be Lindsay's reality TV debut, it is far from her first time working with someone who is in the public eye. According to her cast member biography on the E! website, Lindsay interned at The Ellen DeGeneres Show right after she graduated college. That is very impressive.

It might also explain her connection to Scott and the Kardashian/Jenner family. They have a very tight relationship with Ellen and often appear on her show to drop big news during interviews. It's a bit unclear when, where and how they connected. Hopefully, the two of them will fill in the viewers during the premiere episode of Flip It Like Disick on Sunday, August 4.

On her own website, Lindsay revealed that she attended the University of Arizona before she moved to Los Angeles California to embark on her career in the fashion industry. Ultimately, she received a degree in Fashion Design from The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2010. This experience helped her prepare for her time at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she worked with the wardrobe stylists on set.

After working for Ellen DeGeneres, Lindsay landed even more high profile jobs. She served as a creative consultant for the website BuzzFeed. Lindsay also worked as a personal stylist for some big celebrities in Hollywood, but hasn't publicly disclosed any of their names. Lindsay's online portfolio does include shoots with Oprah Winfrey's magazine O, which included her old boss Ellen DeGeneres as the cover star along with Oprah herself. She also styled shoots for TV Guide and Gentleman's Journal.

At another point, she worked as a fashion designer for clothing chain Forever 21, where she also managed collaborations with major designers. According to E!, viewers should expect Lindsay to "keep things real" and, debatably most importantly, "keep Scott in line when the stress is high." It sounds like she is an integral member of the team, and, most likely, on Flipping Like Disick.

Aside from assisting Scott and appearing on Flip It Like Disick, Lindsay also works as a freelance fashion stylist in the Los Angeles area working with Christian Dior, Snapchat, and IMG among other brands and companies, according to her official website.

Hopefully, Flip It Like Disick viewers will learn more about Scott's assistant Lindsay as the episodes air. It sounds like she will bring a lot to the table based on her variety of different experiences. And, of course, anyone who has the ability to reign in Scott when he's in Lord Disick mode is bound to be a very interesting person to watch.