If there's a secret, fans already know this Pretty Little Liar can keep it. That might be why it's not so easy to answer the question, who is Lucy Hale dating in 2019? In fact, fans might just have to wait and see who the host of the 2019 Teen Choice Awards shows up with on the red carpet to find out. (If, that is, she takes anyone at all.)

After her 2017 split from her longtime musician boyfriend Anthony Kalabretta, Hale reportedly started dating her Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith. The two were first spotted together in February 2018 but by July, Entertainment Tonight reported that Hale and Smith had called it quits.

Shortly after that breakup, Hale was spotted holding hands with Ryan Rottman sparking dating rumors, as reported by E! News but it appears that, if they were together, it was a short-lived romance. The two haven't been spotted together since last summer. In fact, in Sept. 2018, Hale told People that she wasn't dating. "Not right now," she said. "But it's kind of nice."

For now, it seems that Hale is going solo, choosing to make some time for herself instead. In honor of her 30th birthday back in June, Hale took to Instagram to talk about what that milestone age meant to her. "Most people are anxious to step into their 30s but honestly, I’ve never felt better," she wrote. "I’ve never felt stronger or more at ease. I’ve never felt more grateful. I’ve never been more capable of taking on whatever it is that life throws at me."

Hale wrote about how she's been so lucky in her life to be surrounded by people who love her. Now, she's learning to appreciate herself a little more. "I’ve had so much to smile about but I’ve also had my heart ripped in two," she said. "I’m definitely my own worst enemy at times but I'm proud that I can now find things I love about myself."

Learning to truly love herself is her priority right now, but, it's actually been her focus for a good while now. This past Valentine's Day, Hale tweeted a photo of a new tattoo she had gotten that was inspired by her recent journey to self-acceptance. "Soo here’s the deal...I got this tattoo recently as a symbol of self love," she wrote at the time. "And that’s what this last year has been about...being alone (but not lonely), not settling and truly finding my inner light & loving who I am."

The tattoo was Hale's way of celebrating her current status. "I am so happy with the place I’m in," she tweeted, "and so grateful for the overflowing love I have in my life from my family and friends." But this message was also her way of letting anyone who was not in a relationship on this romantic holiday know that they weren't alone. "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY TO MYSELF AND TO YOU," she wrote. "Whether you got someone or not."

Now, Hale's year of self-love continues with her new starring role in The CW's Katy Keene, a Riverdale spinoff. Whatever Hale's relationship status is romantically, fans will be able to form their own kind of bond with her when Katy Keene premieres in 2020.