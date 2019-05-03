The upcoming comedy Mae and George is set to debut on E4 later this year. The semi-autobiographical series follows the story of Mae, a comedian who is currently going through recovery from an addiction. Throughout the show, Mae will do her best to navigate through life while attempting to keep her addictive behaviours under control. The upcoming comedy stars newcomer comedian Mae Martin, who also penned the television series. But who is Mae Martin? Here's everything to know about the Mae and George creator.

Mae Martin is a writer and standup comedian. According to the Guardian, Martin was born in Toronto, Canada, and now lives in London. She made her standup comedy debut at the tender age of 13, and two years later, Martin dropped out of school to pursue comedy as a full-time career, and hasn’t stopped since. According to her official website, the comedian also previously studied improvisation and sketch comedy at the internationally acclaimed comedy institution The Second City in Toronto. At 16 years of age, she made her TV debut on the Canadian series Cream of Comedy and in 2011, Martin moved to the UK.

After her move to London, the Mae and George star carried out a string of successful television and festival gigs. However, it was her appearance as a standup guest on Russell Howard’s Good News that first gained the young comic some serious attention.

As previously mentioned, Martin will star in the upcoming E4 comedy series, Mae and George. According to the Metro, the comedy is described as being a "deeply personal, darkly hilarious and poignant story about the unique pressures of navigating the modern-day fluid landscape of gender and sexuality." Although many laughs are expected throughout the new E4 show, Martin has previously expressed that she is "excited to make a show that is both funny and sad, like our lives."

Part of the Mae and George official synopsis explains that Mae "is trying to control the addictive behaviours and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. Life is further complicated by a new and all consuming relationship with her new girlfriend George."

As reported by Deadline, the six-part E4 comedy is co-written by Joe Hampson, who has previously worked on shows including Skins and Newsjack.

The Head of Comedy at Channel 4 Fiona McDermot has discussed her excitement at Martin's involvement in the project. She said:

"We’re so thrilled to back Mae on this project. Her comic voice fantastically captures the inelegances of being young, now. She riffs from vulnerable to intense to hilarious and it all feels so real and refreshing. Mae and George is totally unique and totally accessible."

And Channel 4's Objective Fiction’s Head of Development Kelly McGolpin also praised the Canadian-born comedian. She said: "Mae’s stories are unique and yet utterly relatable — we hope that viewers will fall in love with her, as her live comedy audiences have. She and Joe Hampson are huge talents and we are very proud to be helping create their world."

Mae and George is yet to receive an official release date, but with a plot and cast this exciting (as Bustle has previously reported, Lisa Kudrow recently signed up for the project), I'll be sure to keep my eyes peeled for the debut of what promises to be a fantastic new comedy.