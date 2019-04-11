When Megan Thee Stallion rapped: "Only see him when its time to eat, aye," on 'Stalli (Freestyle)', the first song I ever heard by her, I knew immediately that this artist was going to take over the world. Unflappably confident, consistently slick, and quite clearly born to perform, Meg possesses everything that the greatest rap stars should. While she's only just starting out, Meg's already boasts a huge — and rapidly growing — fanbase, and has landed herself countless interviews in top publications, but who exactly is Megan Thee Stallion? Let's deep dive so you know everything before everyone else does.

Hailing from Houston — a city that Solange and Beyoncé once called home, and the birthplace of the yeehaw agenda — Meg's continuing to take rap in its new southerly direction, and flooring everyone who comes into contact with her along the way. In November 2018, she announced that she'd signed with 300 Entertainment via an Instagram post which saw her swigging on champagne. "Many deals were presented to me but this just felt like the right move and now I'm officially signed," she captioned the post. It marked Meg as the first female signee to 300 Entertainment, which also houses rap heavyweights Young Thug and Fetty Wap.

Since then, Meg has released some trailblazing freestyles, including one she oh so casually dropped on her Twitter on Tuesday, April 10, which showcased Meg's incredible knack for worldplay and gimmickry — two things that make her work near-peerless. The 40-second clip went viral overnight, with more than 139,000 likes and counting.

There's just no way else to say it — Megan Thee Stallion gives you strength. She exudes confidence to the point where you feel like you get a bit of it too. "You can put on Megan Thee Stallion and remind yourself: You know what, I am bad. People who like to be in control, people who are naturally the boss, that's who my music is for,” she told Refinery 29 on Dec. 19, 2018. It's for that reason that she calls her super-dedicated fanbase her 'Hotties.'

But Meg learned from the best. Her mother Holly Thomas, who rapped under the alias Holly-Wood, tutored Meg from a young age, and handed down that trademark confidence, according to Refinery. She tragically passed away towards the end of March, as Meg posted a photo of a childhood photo with her mother on March 22, 2019, with the caption: "The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama."

Even after dealing with this loss, Meg remains invincibly fierce as she continues her ascent to the top. With viral freestyles, fans in high places, and even a hashtag video challenge to her name — type #BigOleFreakChallenge in your Instagram search bar if you're looking for a good time — Megan Thee Stallion is the busiest as well as the best. By this time next year, you won't be able to go anywhere without hearing her name. And I can't wait.