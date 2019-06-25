The Hills was originally introduced as Lauren Conrad's spin-off show following the first two seasons of Laguna Beach. She narrated the show until she left and then Kristin Cavallari took over in the middle of Season 5. But both of those leading women aren't coming back for the reboot — and given how they set the scene for the entire series, it's worth wondering who is narrating The Hills: New Beginning. It was hard to tell who was going to take charge just going off the premiere.

The premiere episode started with three minutes of voiceovers from Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Stephanie Pratt, and Brody Jenner, which was both nostalgic and confusing. Are any of them the narrator? Will the cast members take turns? It was truthfully a little bit unclear, but it probably means that there won't be one single narrator this time around. Or at least that what it seems like based on Heidi's comments in a June 20 interview with Variety.

Heidi said, "It’s different without the narrator and the production company is so different how they shoot. So, I think it was refreshing and enticing for us to film it this way."

Instead of one person telling the story from their point of view, the reboot has incorporated confessional-style interviews. This means that all of the cast members will get to share their own interpretation of every situation instead of being victim to one person's perspective. This is probably a good move for the series since it puts every person on an equal playing field instead of being relegated to supporting cast member roles with the narrator as the star. Talk about a new beginning.

Earlier in June on Good Morning America, Heidi and Audrina discussed how it was different to film the show without Lauren at the helm. According to Us Weekly, Heidi said on the morning show, "I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn’t on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me."

This makes sense since Lauren and Heidi went from best friends and roommates to sworn enemies during the show's original run. As a result, pretty much all of The Hills cast members (and many viewers) were #TeamLauren and they filmed with Heidi and her now-husband Spencer Pratt very infrequently.... if at all.

Audrina recalled, "[Lauren] was always the one — she’s the leader, the one that would tell you what to do, what not to do." Presumably, that includes who her the cast-mates should/should not film with. It was Lauren's show, after all. Heidi and Spencer weren't invited to group events until Kristin took over as the narrator. However, that was pretty short-lived thanks to their own antics. Soon enough, their invites got lost in the mail.

Audrina explained, "So now it’s kinda like we all get … you kinda get to make your own choices and be your own self." Now, if someone refuses to film with another cast member it will be their own decision. Apparently.

On The Hills, we got to see what everyone thought when they were in conversations with other people, but never when they were alone sharing their own opinions with privacy. Even though ditching the narrator is a major departure from the original series, it has potential to shake things up in a good way, allowing fans to get more insight about all of the cast members.