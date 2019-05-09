It may be super rainy and cold outside but it's May, which means one thing. Love Island will be returning to our screens in a matter of weeks and between the shock final that ended Love Island 2018 and the most awkward Christmas reunion, I have been more than ready for months. As the time for the Love Island 2019 creeps ever closer the rumour mill has been working in overdrive. Who is on Love Island 2019? I can’t wait to see who will be bringing the romance, drama, and serious swimsuit looks this summer. The real question on everyone’s lips is will the do bits society reconvene once more?

As the names of future contestants have been flying around the internet and social media for some time it would seem there is a little bit of a recurring theme. If you want to get on Love Island there are certain things that must help your application. Being single is pretty essential. Having a personality like Dani Dyer can’t hurt. Keeping the villa laughing like Wes Nelson would also look pretty good on your application. However, this year it would seem that if you have friends in high places (ie. reality TV), you might have more of a chance of jetting off to the villa. Here are the rumoured contestants for Love Island 2019.

1. Ethan Allen Ethan Allen may also be another pretty familiar face. If he is to make an entrance to the villa this summer it won’t be his first time on those famous sun loungers. He went to visit Gabby Allen when she was on the show in 2017. A source told the Sun, “producers were keen to get him on board and he’s been in for a couple of meetings. He’s not fully on board yet, and it’s too early to say who’s definitely going on the show, but he’s in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it.”

2. Sairah Pinnock If Sairah Pinnock looks at all familiar or her name rings a bell it is for one pretty monumental reason. Her sister is none other than the phenomenal Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix. Not only is Pinnock completely gorgeous you only have to check out her social media to see she has all the personality to fall in love with her. Digital Spy reported that it was rumoured that she was approached as a reserve for Love Island 2018. Will 2019 be her year? Maybe. But this recent post on Instagram suggests Pinnock may have someone special in her life already, so who knows?

3. Jane Park Jane Park shot to fame when she won £1 million on the Euromillions draw aged just 17. She has since spoken about how difficult such a big win was to process but if rumours are to be believed she may win big in the love department this summer on Love Island. A source told the Sun, “Jane has made it clear she is on the lookout for the perfect guy and reckons Love Island is a great place to start. Chiefs approached her before but Jane didn’t feel ready. She’s single now and feels the time is right to explore options.”

4. Ted Pullin There is no denying it, Ted Pullin is super attractive, with a massive social media following, and already friends with Jack Fowler. Surely, that makes him the perfect Love Island contestant. The Radio Times reported that Pullin was supposed to enter the villa in 2018 but Josh Denzel entered in his place. A source told the Sun, “he came close to landing a place on the show last time, but just missed out. This could be his year.”

5. Soph Piper Soph Piper is another contestant that might look a little familiar. That's because she's almost identical to her famous singer and presenter sister Rochelle Humes. Appearing all over each other’s social media, the pair are evidently super close which may fair Piper pretty well when it comes to getting into the villa. A source told the Sun, “Soph is the perfect islander. She’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza. She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.”

6. Sav Berry While some have been a little sceptical it is hot off the press that Sav Berry may be the first Love Island contestant that has been announced through a leak. The Sun reported that pictures were leaked of the influencer wearing Kem Cetinay’s summer Primark range in front of a pink screen. Watch this space.

7. Taylor Ward If Taylor Ward was to step foot in the villa this summer it wouldn’t be her first foray into the world of reality TV. The daughter of The Real Housewives of Cheshire icon Dawn Ward has had all the experience she needs in front of the camera. Speaking about her daughters appearance on Love Island Dawn Ward told Heart, “Ashley's [Taylor's dad] mum's got Alzheimer's, his dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour so we had a lot of family things going on. Taylor and the family decided the family needed to be around, and so it wasn't the right time for Taylor.” But when she was asked if Love Island was still on the cards she said, “never say never.”