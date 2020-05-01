The story a young couple who hail from opposite ends of a social divide is the subject of BBC One's newest drama Normal People. Adapted from Sally Rooney's critically acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name, the series stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in leading roles. But what else is there to know about the show's stars? And, to address the question on everyone's lips, who is Paul Mescal dating?

Well, judging by the actor's social media, it isn't clear who the Normal People star is dating, if anyone at all. However, an Instagram post shared in June last year led some to believe Mescal might've been dating fellow actor Lola Petticrew. However, this is mere speculation, and if the pair were indeed an item, they don't appear to be dating currently. Bustle has reached out to Mescal's representatives for comment, and I will update with any new information the minute it becomes available.

Although the status of his current love life might be unclear, the actor previously opened up about a past dating experience — the details of which sound quite disastrous. Speaking to Vogue, Mescal reminisced on one date in particular, during which he mustered up inventive ways to get out of it.

"The only way out for me, in my head, was to fake a phone call and pretend that my friend was in hospital," he recalled. "I got off the phone — I thought I had given my greatest performance — and said, 'Oh my friend is in hospital, I have to go'."

As previously mentioned, Mescal currently stars in the BBC's Normal People opposite Daisy Edgar Jones. The series centres around a loving but complicated relationship between two you Irish teenagers, both of whom live in the same small town, but come from very different backgrounds.

The drama is adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, which following its release, became 2018's literary success story. After landing a spot on the Man Booker Prize's long-list, Normal People went on to win big at the 2019 British Book Awards. Now, viewers can enjoy the TV adaptation of Rooney’s acclaimed tale, the screenplay of which was penned by the author herself.

Watch Normal People on BBC iPlayer, or on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on BBC One.