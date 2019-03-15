Netflix's latest comedy Turn Up Charlie is now available to stream for your viewing pleasure. The new series follows the story of struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, Charlie — who after receiving a job offer from a famous friend, believes he might finally have hit the big time. However, the job offer is not what he had hoped for, and Charlie ends up being hired as a male nanny for his friend's daughter, Gabby. The series stars Piper Perabo as Sara, and Idris Elba as the show's lead. But who is Piper Perabo? Have we seen her in anything else?

According to My San Antonio, Perabo was born in Dallas, Texas. She bagged her first major film role as the aspiring singer Violet Sanfordin in the 2000 hit, Coyote Ugly. And as the Radio Times reports, the U.S. actor then went on to star in movies such as Imagine Me & You, The Prestige, the Cheaper by the Dozen film series, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

The 42 year-old also has quite a few TV projects under her belt, reports Digital Spy, and starred as the lead role in U.S. drama Covert Affairs — which ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2014. Perabo also appeared in the television series Notorious, however the show only lasted for one season back in 2016.

Nick Wall / Netflix

In a recent interview with Flare, Perabo gave a brief description of the new Netflix series. She explained, "It’s a drama, but it has a lot of laughs and a lot of heart in it — and I think people could use that right now," and the actor went on to reveal what first attracted her to join the cast of Turn Up Charlie. She added "I’m a huge fan of Idris so when I heard he was going to do television, I wanted to find out what was going on. And then, what I liked about their team is, although we’re not all famous DJs married to movie stars, a lot of women can relate to having a full-time career and also trying to balance kids and family with that. So, I thought, it’s a look at an aspect that a lot of women can relate to in Sara, but in sort of an aspirational, fun way."

In the series Perabo's character Sara has all the right contacts Charlie needs to try get back on top, hence his decision to take the job. She's married his childhood friend, David, who is played by the actor JJ Feild. Also appearing in the Netflix series is singer Craig David as himself, and Guz Khan as Del — Charlie's lazy best friend. Leeds-born actor Angela Griffin plays Sara’s manager Astrid, and Jocelyn Jee Esien appears as Charlie's old-school Auntie Lydia.

Netflix on YouTube

Gabby, Sara and David's troublesome daughter and Charlie's charge, is played by the actor Frankie Hervey. I don't know about you but this Netflix comedy sounds like a show I can get on board with.

Turn Up Charlie is now available to stream on Netflix.